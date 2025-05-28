The PlayStation Portal is my favorite gaming handheld, and I absolutely love using it whenever I can.

As a result, I was really hoping to see it included in Sony's Days of Play sale at PS Direct, or elsewhere, but I have been left disappointed.

However, in my hope and attempts to search the web for some kind of PlayStation Portal deal, I have found this UK deal. It's only a small saving, but it does represent a genuine discount and the best price going.

Head over to The Game Collection, and you can snag the PlayStation Portal for £194.95 and save yourself a whole fiver. As I say, the Portal isn't included in the UK Days of Play sale this side of the Atlantic either, so this is your best bet.

Sadly, there's nothing reciprocated in the US in terms of even the smallest price cuts. As a result, getting the Portal for $199 at Walmart is your best bet for a new model, while you could go for a renewed unit at Amazon for $179 or for $155.99 at Best Buy and save some money that way.

Today's best PS5 PlayStation Portal deal

For PS5 owners who want to play more of their games, there's no better handheld gaming console or device than the PlayStation Portal.

I absolutely love mine, and it has been a godsend in terms of giving me more game time while still hanging out with my wife on the sofa. Its DualSense Wireless Controller-based design means it's got superb ergonomics and features by default, and if you've got regular access to reliable internet connections and want to further your PS5 experience, then it's a wonderful product to incorporate into your setup.

What's more, now, after several updates, you can even stream games via a PS Plus Premium subscription and use the Portal to game without the need for a home console! What a time to be alive.

If you're not in the UK or want to keep abreast of the price as we go through the Days of Play sales period, then check out the latest, lowest prices below, where you are in the world.