Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, but you can save right now with these deals on a range of PDP Nintendo Switch accessories

There are currently some excellent deals on a wide rang of Nintendo Switch accessories from PDP at Amazon, letting you beat the Amazon Prime Day rush and pick up all the controllers and cases that you could ever need for your system at brilliant discounts. This includes some new lowest-ever prices that you definitely won't want to miss.

My personal favorite peripheral on offer right now is the Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach edition of the PDP Rematch Glow wireless controller, which is on sale for just $39.99 (was $44.99) at Amazon. It goes perfectly with the matching Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach PDP Travel Case, which is on also offer for only $13.99 (was $19.99) at Amazon. Both of these discounts take their respective accessories down to new lowest-ever prices at the retailer.

The PDP Afterglow Wireless Controller is also on sale, with a $11.50 discount taking the price down to just $38.49 (was $49.99) at Amazon. This is very close to the lowest-ever price of $36.89 and great value for a controller that features LED lighting, gyroscope controls, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

If you would rather spend a lot less and pick up a wired controller, the PDP Rematch Enhanced Wired Controller is available for just $15.24 (was $27.99) at Amazon right now in its Super Mario 1-Up Mushroom colorway. It's not quite a new lowest-ever price, but still a good $12.75 saving on a formidable budget controller with programmable back buttons and a glow in the dark print.

There is also an excellent $15 discount on the Knuckles Sky Sanctuary PDP Realmz Wired Controller, which in on sale for just $24.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon. You can learn more about each individual deal below.

Today's best PDP accessory deals

PDP Rematch Glow (Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach): was $44.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The PDP Rematch Glow is a formidable wireless controller. This charming Mario Kart inspired print features glow in the dark elements which, alongside the 40 hour battery life and programmable back buttons, make it a great choice for Nintendo Switch owners. This $5 discount takes the controller down to its new lowest-ever price to boot.

PDP Travel Case (Mario Kart Grand Prix Princess Peach): was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

You can also secure a $6 discount for a new lowest-ever price on this matching travel case, which features storage for plenty of accessories and games. Like the controller, it has a Mario Kart print with glow in the dark elements. It also boasts a carrying handle and pop-up stand for use with the console while out and about.

PDP Afterglow Wireless Controller: was $49.99 now $38.49 at Amazon

The PDP Afterglow Wireless Controller boasts eye-catching LED lighting with a range of colors and modes, up to 40 hours of battery life, on-board audio controls, and more. Although not quite a new lowest-ever price, this $11.50 discount is the best that we've seen on this controller so far this year.

PDP Rematch Enhanced Wired Controller (Super Mario 1-UP Mushroom): was $27.99 now $15.24 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap and cheerful Nintendo Switch controller, then look no further than the PDP Rematch Enhanced Wired Controller. Despite the budget-friendly price tag, it offers some premium features such as remappable back buttons and on-board audio controls. This particular edition also has a green glow in the dark design.

PDP Realmz Wired Controller (Knuckles Sky Sanctuary Zone): was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This officially-licensed wired controller crams an adorable Knuckles figurine into its left grip. This is on top of colorful LED lighting, which has a few separate effects to choose from. Thanks to its distinctive look, it's a perfect gift for kids, not to mention any adult Sonic fans, who are after a new Nintendo Switch gamepad.

PDP makes some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market. In our PDP Rematch Glow wireless controller review, we awarded the controller three and a half out of five stars and praised its colorful design, fantastic buttons and thumbsticks, on top of its impressive build quality. We also liked the PDP Realmz in our review of the Sonic edition, which earned four stars thanks to its top-notch build quality and good level of comfort.

