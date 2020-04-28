Verizon Connect review

Verizon Connect is one of the largest telematics providers and offers a wide range of fleet management solutions. It has a global presence with over 24 offices in different cities across the world.

Verizon Connect is a combination of three different companies – Fleetmatics, Verizon NetworkFleet and Telogis. Before becoming a part of Verizon Connect, each of these companies were leaders in their respective categories and regions. While Fleetmatics focused on small and mid-sized companies, Telogis served large enterprise clients.

Now with an entity as big as Verizon Connect, the company is capable of offering almost any telematics solution required by clients. With the help of key features like an advanced Fleet Management System (FMS), Field Service Management and more, Verizon Connect is able to offer solutions to a variety of different-sized companies. However, with the amount of data it collects to offer detailed insights, businesses with a bigger fleet size stand to gain the most from Verizon Connect.

The company offers both plug-and-play vehicle tracking devices as well as advanced hardware and software solutions depending on business requirements to help both employees in the field and office staff.

Plans and pricing

Like many other SaaS providers, Verizon Connect doesn’t share pricing details online. You’ll have to connect with the firm if you’re interested in signing up. It does, however, offer a vast range of products and services which can suit businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Going by various online reviews left by customers who are using or have used Verizon Connect’s services, it is clear that the company works with a three-year contract, unlike many other outfits involved in the same line of business. This again works in favor of large organizations that do not want to change vendors regularly, while mid-sized and smaller companies are often more cost-conscious, and prefer shorter length contracts.

Also, since Verizon Connect has a range of products, pricing will obviously be directly proportionate to the solution a company is looking for, and dependent on the exact selection of software and hardware needed.

Verizon Connect offers a free demo of its software which lets you assess exactly what add-ons or features are helpful for your business needs.

Features

Verizon Connect is a smart fleet management and optimization solution. The data and insights available to clients help them to manage vehicles and their workforce seamlessly across different aspects like efficiency, safety, productivity and compliance.

Unlike most other fleet management companies, the Verizon Connect software refreshes every 30 seconds, thus giving the most accurate vehicle location details to the company using the system.

Some of the key services offered by Verizon Connect include:

Fleet tracking

Hardware

Compliance management

Asset tracking

Field servicing and scheduling

Marketplace for ready to implement solutions

The various reports available from the software include a fuel efficiency report, vehicle maintenance reports, safety management reports, driver scorecards and more.

These reports not only let companies keep a tab on fuel expenses and vehicle performance, but also enable coaching, feedback and training for drivers as and when required. Drivers often follow their own preferred routes, so coaching them not only improves fuel efficiency, but also overall delivery time and customer experience.

Another interesting feature that Verizon Connect offers are maintenance alerts which let companies schedule maintenance cycles and ensure that vehicles are in good order.

Key features include:

Routing: Verizon Connect makes the life of administrators easy by offering an automatic routing option. This feature automatically identifies the shortest route between two different locations. It can also plan an optimized route while taking into account different deliveries and orders for the entire day, saving the efforts of the backend team as well as drivers.

Dedicated apps: Verizon Connect has dedicated apps for Android and iOS mobiles and the dashboard works in the cloud (so it's platform-independent). The apps are built from scratch and optimized for different screen sizes like mobiles and tablets.

ELD compliance: It offers ELD compliant solutions which can save drivers from manually tracking their HoS (Hours of Service), log errors, and most importantly reduces chances of policy violations.

Alerts: The software offers real-time alerts for preset safety incidents. The admins can be alerted as soon as a vehicle enters or leaves a geo-fenced area, or due to sudden acceleration or braking etc. This also comes in extremely handy in managing different assets as well.

Dashboard: The company takes pride in being one of the only solution providers that integrates data from all possible sources like vehicles, workers and assets, empowering clients to manage all their field operations in a single, cloud-based platform. The intuitive dashboard has separate segments for different teams or departments enabling them to keep tabs on the latest developments and trends.

While Verizon Connect is one of the biggest fleet management companies, it has a mixed bag of feedback from customers. Going by the reviews left on TrustPilot and Better Business Review, a lack of clear communication, and issues around customer support and software problems appeared to be the most prevalent bugbears.

Support

Verizon Connect has a dedicated 24/7 helpline, or customers can email or even chat with support reps.

For installations, there are detailed guides available on the website to instruct customers on topics like setup, troubleshooting and more. The company organizes webinars from time to time covering various topics.

Final verdict

Verizon Connect is easily one of the biggest players in the industry offering a host of features and benefits to its customers. It is best suited for a business that needs a comprehensive end-to-end solution. Thanks to its global presence, Verizon Connect is an obvious choice for companies operating in multiple countries.