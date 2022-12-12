Tidio review

Tidio’s neatly-designed live chat, chatbot, and ticketing combo is great if you’re starting out or growing, but for advanced support and analytics features you should look elsewhere.

Tidio (opens in new tab) is a live chat, chatbot, and ticketing solution aimed at mid-size businesses looking to solve customer problems while generating sales. Its extensive chatbot template library covers both support and sales scenarios, and an advanced AI response bot can hold a conversation for a heftier price tag.

Its regular premium plans, though, are competitively priced and worth checking out with a seven-day free trial. You’ll likely be taken by the neat chat design, organized conversations, and intuitive interface.

Tidio: Plans and pricing

Tidio’s free plan supports up to 50 unique live conversations and 100 unique chatbot conversations per month.

Communicator includes live chat only with up to five operators. It costs $15.95 per operator, per month on monthly billing ($151.92 per operator when billed annually).

The Chatbots plan can be paired with Communicator and supports up to 40,000 unique users per month. It costs $32.76 per month on monthly billing ($312 when billed annually).

For unlimited conversations and an AI response bot, get Tidio+. Its pricing starts from $289 per month on monthly billing ($2889.96 when billed annually).

A seven-day free trial is available on Communicator and Chatbots.

Swipe to scroll horizontally A table to show Tidio price and plans vs other helpdesk software Plan type/feature Free Communicator Chatbots Tidio+ Cost per month - $15.96 per operator $32.76 Starting from $289 Cost per year - $151.92 per operator (save 20%) $312 (save 20%) Starting from $2889.96 (save 17%) Best for Getting started Growing teams offering live customer support Growing teams needing chat automation Larger businesses using AI conversations Live chat—unlimited conversations X ✓ X ✓ Chatbot—conversations with up to 100 users ✓ X ✓ ✓ AI response bots X X X ✓

Tidio: Features

Tidio has a rich set of customer service features, including live chat, chatbots, and ticketing, helping you solve customer problems and boost sales.

The live chat enables your operators to serve customers while collecting valuable data such as names, email addresses, and inquiry types. Customizations are available such as setting up a welcome message. To optimize response speed, see what users are typing before hitting reply.

The chatbot uses preset responses to suggest solutions or products. Bots collect query details when operators are unavailable, making sure your visitors stay engaged. To set up, use one of Tidio’s 35 ecommerce templates or the visual chat builder, with no coding required.

On Tidio+, the AI response bot automates up to 47% of chats using common question categories. Its Natural Language Processing (NLP) system improves over time by learning from customer feedback.

Tidio’s ticketing helps you answer requests in a quick, effective way with priority levels and tags like “returning customer”. Customer emails and chats become tickets if they require further assistance.

Analytics track live chat and chatbot metrics against goals. Lead generation analytics like sales conversions indicate if the live chat and chatbot lead to sales. On the other hand, first response times, missed conversations, and customer ratings tell you if you’re offering top-notch customer service. However, relative to some competitors, Tidio analytics aren’t very advanced.

Managing Instagram and Facebook Messenger chat directly from Tidio make it easy to provide support across channels. You can also integrate business apps like Shopify (opens in new tab) for ecommerce and Hubspot (opens in new tab) for Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Tidio: Interface and in-use

You can use Tidio via browser, mobile app (iOS/Android), and desktop app (Windows, Mac, and Linux), though the latter doesn’t run as smoothly as on the browser.

Setup is quick, collecting your name, email address, website, and your main goal, such as solve customer problems, increase sales, or both. Then, personalized instructions for platforms, including Shopify and WordPress, help you add the Tidio chat widget to your website.

The dashboard nudges you to complete the next steps, such as connecting Facebook Messenger and Instagram. On the left, a taskbar takes you to Inbox, Chatbots, Visitors, Contacts, and Analytics. Overall, the Tidio account section is very easy to navigate.

Operators can chat directly from the Inbox, where conversations are classified as open, unassigned, and solved. The Chatbots section lets you select and personalize templates according to specific scenarios, which include cart booster, post-purchase discount, and Instagram autoresponder.

We simulated a live chat conversation being taken over by a bot and were impressed by the modern design and speed with which messages appeared on-screen.

Tidio: Support

The help center contains many articles and instructions on setup, chatbots, billing, and more. Additional support varies according to the plan. The free plan includes standard email support, while the Conversations and Chatbots plans have priority email support, including weekends, and 24/5 live chat. Tidio+ additionally boasts 24/7 emergency phone support. Our live chat conversation with a Tidio operator had an almost immediate first response time and a knowledgeable response.

Alternatives to Tidio

Intercom (opens in new tab) is a strong alternative to Tidio, offering not only live chat, conversational bots, and ticketing, but also help centers, lead qualification, and A/B testing to optimize performance. Give Intercom a go if you fancy advanced features across Support, Engage, and Convert plans. However, Tidio combines quality support and sales features for an affordable price.

LiveChat (opens in new tab) is closer to Tidio, focusing on live chat, chatbots, and ticketing. Its chatbots are optimized for both support and sales, just like Tidio. However, LiveChat doesn’t have a self-learning AI chatbot. Its plans start at $20 per operator, per month (billed annually), with no free plan. For basic chat features, Tidio’s cheaper plans may be the better option.

Final verdict

Tidio grabs attention with a slick design, quick messaging, and straightforward features. It gives customers plenty of support options, from live chat and chatbots to ticketing, Instagram messages, and Facebook Messenger chat. A self-learning AI response bot sets it apart from similar competitors, while the free plan offers a basic option for the budget-conscious.