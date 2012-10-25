This review has been updated to cover new features and is based on the finished device



The disgo 9104 tablet looks like a standard Android tablet however disgo are positioning the tablet as an ideal tablet for both the business and the consumer market.

What separates this from a standard tablet is the £100 worth of bundled software including Office Suite Pro 6, The Complete Android Guide Book, a one year subscription to Givit with 25GB, SlideIT Keyboard, and Syncables 360 Home Network v7 – For those who want a bit of relief from the daily grind there are a few games in the list including, Backgammon, Checkers, Chess, and Sudoku.

The disgo 9104 has a good spec for the price - expect to pay around £160-80. It's based on the Android 4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) operating system, running on a 1.2GHz Cortex A8 Processor, with 1GB DDR3 system memory, 16GB of flash storage and includes a fully capacitive 9.7 inch IPS 1024 x 768 pixel resolution display.

The build-quality of the 9104 is good and the design is well thought out, and unlike some Android 4 devices on the market the tablet seems solid enough to survive a drop. The screen stretches close to the edge, while the rear is made entirely from aluminium, just like the iPad.

The only buttons on the case are for power and volume. There's a MicroSD card slot to extend the 16GB of internal storage, along with Micro USB and a mini HDMI connectors.

One of the key features of the disgo 9104 is the display, it works well in bright sunlight and the colours are good, and the viewing angles means it works well as a video conferencing device, although the front 0.3MP camera is a little under-powered however there's a more reasonable 2.0MP rear facing camera.

Battery Life

The 9104 includes a 7000mAh long-life Li-ion battery which in tests gave around four to five hours depending on the usage – running iPlayer over Wi-Fi gave around four hours, where as general usage without Wi-Fi gave around five hours use – and while it's not a full days' worth of battery life it's still enough for most users.

Processor power

The 1.2GHz Cortex A8 Processor isn't the fastest processor on the planet, however it's more than enough to run most business applications like word processing, email and spread sheets without problems, and there seems to be no problems watching video or playing audio while doing your work.

Early criticisms of the disgo 9104 were due to the lack of Google Play in the apps included out of the box. This is now included and disgo 9104 users can download any app they want from the Google Play store.

.Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview