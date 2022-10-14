With its excellent customer service, global data centers, and support for multiple games on the same server, MCProHosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts in the world.

If you’ve read any guides to the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) recently, chances are that you’ll have heard of MCProHosting (opens in new tab). It offers high-end game servers for more than ten different games, including powerful servers that enable you to host and switch between multiple games.

In our MCProHosting review, we take a closer look at exactly what makes this host such a popular option. It presents as a great choice for those who want a little more power and support than your average Minecraft server offers. Let’s see if it lives up to appearances.

Plans and pricing

MCProHosting offers a selection of Minecraft-only plans (opens in new tab), along with three One plans that enable you to install any of 10+ supported games. The nine Minecraft plans range from $7.99 to $99.99 a month, and all include unlimited storage, DDoS protection, and unrestricted file access.

MCProHosting's Minecraft-only plans, compared Plan name Price per month RAM Player slots Server management Steve $7.99 1GB 25 None Villager $11.99 2GB 35 None Witch $22.99 4GB 70 None Enderman $33.99 6GB 100 Premium Wither $44.99 8GB Unlimited Ultimate Herobrine $55.99 10GB Unlimited Ultimate Elder Guardian $64.99 16GB Unlimited Ultimate plus server shield Ravager $84.99 24GB Unlimited Ultimate plus server shield Ender Dragon $99.99 32GB Unlimited Ultimate plus server shield

There are three One plans, which range from $24.99 to $74.99 a month. They can be used with all games supported by MCProHosting, including Minecraft, and they also enable you to back up, restore, and switch between games with the click of a button. Server management is included, enabling you to sit back and enjoy your game without having to worry about the state of your servers.

MCProHosting's One plans, compared Plan Price per month RAM Player slots One Lite $24.99 4GB 50 One $49.99 8GB 75 One Pro $74.99 12GB Unlimited

Features

MCProHosting is one of the best Minecraft hosts we’ve seen, and it boasts a suite of advanced features.

Its server fleet utilizes premium hardware, with dual E5-2600 series processors, DDR4 ECC RAM, and Enterprise SSDs running on each server for great overall performance.

There's also unrestricted access to the disk space and several other resources that your server uses to provide the best experience possible. We were able to concentrate on playing, not limits.

MCProHosting have multiple locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and more, which helps with overall performance. It also offers DDoS protection in partnership with Cloudflare to boost your server's protection against Distributed Denial of Service attacks.

Server management

The more expensive Minecraft hosting plans come with built-in server management, while the cheaper plans enable you to add a management package to access custom modpacks, discord support, unlimited player slots, guided plugin setup, and more. Note, though, that even the cheapest management package will cost you $7.99 a month.

Image 1 of 3 There are four management packages to help you get the most out of your server (Image credit: MCProHosting ) You can choose from different server locations across the world (Image credit: MCProHosting ) Enable automatic backups for increased peace of mind (Image credit: MCProHosting )

Global server locations

MCProHosting offers a suite of server locations in countries across the world. These include a number in the United States, four spread across Europe, and select options in Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. By selecting a server location that’s close to your physical location, you will experience better performance and a better gaming experience.

Automatic backups

MCProHosting’s Time Machine add-on enables you to create automatic hourly backups of your entire server. It does cost $3.99 a month, but you can download all backups, and they are accessible from your dashboard for 72 hours.

Interface and in-use

Creating a new MCProHosting account is a very straightforward process. You will be presented with a suite of premium add-ons, but these aren’t forced onto you. In fact, many of them could actually be quite useful.

The company uses a proprietary OneControlCenter control panel that’s designed specifically for Minecraft and other game servers. This is cleverly laid out, and it contains plenty of configuration tools for users of all skill levels. For example, you can switch between games or add and remove games with just a few clicks.

The main control panel is very well-designed and easy to navigate (Image credit: MCProHosting)

Support

MCProHosting offers excellent customer service. 24/7 support is available via online ticket submission. Live chat is available from 9am to 1am EST every day, and the chat agents are friendly and knowledgeable. We spoke with a live chat agent and received a response immediately. There are also numerous self-help resources available via the knowledge base, and you can also access a range of Discord groups for community support.

There are numerous support streams available (Image credit: MCProHosting)

Alternatives to MCProHosting

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Hostinger (opens in new tab) presents as one of the best alternatives to MCProHosting that we’ve seen. Its Minecraft servers start at just $8.95 a month, and you will benefit from excellent customer service and the power of one of the world’s largest web hosting providers.

Another popular option is Shockbyte (opens in new tab), which is known for its excellent uptime and streamlined setup. You can pay to have a team member set up and configure your server for you. It’s possible to configure a custom plan with the exact resources you require, and Shockbyte offers much more flexibility than MCProHosting here. If you’re looking for a combination of flexibility, support, and ease of use, Shockbyte is a great option.

Final verdict

All things considered, it’s easy to see why MCProHosting is one of the highest-rated Minecraft hosts in the world. Its prices are a little on the high side, and there’s no free trial or free version that you can use to test the platform, but there’s little else not to like.

For example, you will benefit from one-click modpack installation, full management with high-end plans, and a selection of optional add-ons. The multi-game One plans are among the best we’ve seen.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for high-end Minecraft or multi-game servers, MCProHosting is an option that just begs to be considered.

