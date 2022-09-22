Loop review

Marg (UK) Ltd, the company behind Loop Email, was founded in 2006 by an entrepreneur named Bostjan Bregar. Its initial product was 4th Office, a platform for enterprises to share files securely. In 2018, the company unveiled Loop Email, which has remained its core product.

As its name suggests, Marg (UK) Ltd. is based in the United Kingdom (Bristol). The company has raised millions of dollars in venture funding from investors including Notion Capital and RSG Capital.

Loop: Plans and pricing

Loop doesn’t have a free tier, unlike many other email service (opens in new tab) apps. Users must choose one of three plans; Starter, Pro, and Enterprise. The app is targeted at enterprise users, so there’s a minimum number of accounts you must pay for with each plan.

The Starter package costs $12.50 per user, per month, for a minimum of three users. The Pro plan costs $25 per user, per month, for a minimum of 10 users.

The Enterprise tier doesn't have standard pricing. You'd have to contact Loop's sales team and arrange a custom pricing plan. The benefits of this tier are dedicated support from Loop's team and add-on integrations. Loop's team can also help you migrate from your previous email app if you subscribe to this plan.

You’ll get a 20% discount from the monthly price if you pay annually. For instance, the Starter package will cost $120 per year instead of $150 if you pay month-to-month.

You can sign up for the 14-day free trial without adding any credit card information. We couldn’t find any refund policy on the Loop website, implying it doesn’t offer refunds after purchase.

(Image credit: Loop)

Loop: Features

Enterprise communication can be difficult when juggling many tools to keep up. But that can end with Loop’s shared inbox feature. You can add multiple work email addresses to Loop, and all users will access their messages from a single dashboard.

With the shared inbox, anyone working within your enterprise can view all customer emails from one dashboard. Each message has an assigned owner, so the whole team will know who should respond. If that person isn't available, you're free to respond on their behalf.

Loop works with Gmail, Outlook, Microsoft 365, or any other email provider using the Internet Access Messaging Protocol (IMAP). Thus, you can add email addresses from multiple providers, and the respective users will see all their messages in one dashboard.

You can create templates that your team can follow when responding to a message. This feature makes it easier to communicate with customers by following a pre-assigned format. Loop also lets you set up rules that automatically sort incoming messages for your team.

You can start a private side chat on any email thread and communicate instantly. This tool is useful when dealing with customer issues, as you’ll need minute details from them. Loop users can also chat directly with anyone on their team to get things done faster. Likewise, you can create group chat channels to let multiple team members communicate simultaneously.

(Image credit: Loop)

Loop users can create personalized views of their inboxes using filters. For instance, you can view only the emails that are unread, if you're looking for customers to respond to, or all the emails assigned to a particular user to see if they're responding as expected.

You can also filter emails marked as spam, though this feature is only available for IMAP users. Loop uses algorithms to assign a "spam score" to every email and will consider one as spam if the score is high enough. The algorithms aren't perfect and may flag valid emails at times. In that case, you can check the spam folder for emails you think are proper and restore them to the inbox.

You can get a good overview of your team’s work by generating automated usage reports. These reports provide insights about your business and help you know how to improve handling customer inquiries.

This platform includes a calendar (opens in new tab) that you can use to plan your schedule. You can create and view meetings and event plans in your email to ensure you don’t miss them.

Loop users can customize their inbox looks by selecting from one of Loop's color themes.

You can assign custom keyboard shortcuts to make navigating Loop easier.

Loop: Interface and use

Loop’s interface has a modern, uncluttered interface that makes it pleasant. Customer reviews often highlight user-friendliness as one of the app’s main strengths.

You can access Loop through a web app, iOS app, or an Android app still in Beta.

Loop: Support

You can access user guides and how-to videos concerning all aspects of Loop Email on its official website. If you need further help, you can contact the company’s support team through email or live chat.

Loop: The competition

We consider Spike (opens in new tab) the best alternative to Loop. Like its rival, Spike allows you to add multiple addresses for enterprise team members, and they’ll access all their messages from one dashboard. It's a more affordable tool and also has a free tier, unlike Loop.

Loop: Final verdict

Loop turns email into a collaborative software suite, making it easy for employees to interact with themselves or customers. It’s an app we’d recommend for anyone who manages an email support team. However, it’s a pricey tool compared to the competition.

