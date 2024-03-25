Zoom has an all-new unified collaboration platform with some serious AI power

Zoom has unveiled its latest offering to the collaboration and productivity world: a brand new unified platform with AI tools.

Zoom Workplace provides one space for team collaboration, customer interaction and AI companion productivity boosting.

The new platform brings the entire Zoom ecosystem under one roof for meetings, team chat, and phone interaction, and can be seamlessly integrated into existing technologies.

Zoom AI Companion

The Zoom AI Companion offers the meeting summarization capabilities that we have come to expect from AI integrated workplace collaboration platforms, but also offers several other interesting features.

The AI companion can also help to prepare workers for meetings by providing information from past meetings, action items, and notes on relevant chats between meeting participants, saving on time that would otherwise be spent on manual catch up.

The companion can also automatically set reminders for important tasks mentioned in meetings, and offers third-party cooperation to integrate with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

The Zoom AI Companion will be included in the platform at no additional cost, and can provide meeting summaries for 36 languages in preview, helping large businesses across multiple regions and time zones communicate in the most effective way possible.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AI companion will also be available for Zoom Phone, providing phone calls and SMS messages with the same summarization abilities offered for meetings.

(Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom Workplace

The Zoom Workplace platform also offers highly personalizable theme choices, alongside the ability for meeting hosts to set a unique virtual background to set the theme and tone of the meeting before it starts.

The enhanced multi-speaker view sports and adaptive subject prioritization to keep the spotlight on active speakers, and the AI-assisted picture adjustment can adjust the visual quality of a user's face in poor lightning.

The new unified platform also includes features for office-based organizations with the Workspaces tab allowing users to reserve conference rooms or quiet focus spaces, with wayfinding capabilities and visitor management tools built in.

Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research said, “Businesses are looking for AI-powered solutions that will help them move the dial by boosting employee productivity and team collaboration.”

“Zoom’s newest innovations, including its release of Zoom Workplace and Ask AI Companion, demonstrate its commitment to deploying AI that is intuitive and effective across one platform to improve productivity and collaboration.”

(Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom Business Services

The Workplace platform also includes business services, aimed at tackling customer interaction through sales, marketing and customer service in one space.

Workplace can be configured to include WhatsApp and inbound email to help customer care teams better respond to the needs and concerns of their customer, with EU data regulation considerations being met with the ability to store important data in Zoom’s EU data center.

For those in the customer relationship management field, Zoom Contact Center provides team supervisors the ability to see their teams live engagements, with transcripts, summaries and customer sentiment delivered in real time.

Contact Center and Zoom Phone can be seamlessly integrated with PCI Pal to ensure payment details and important data is kept secure, and compliance needs are met instantly.