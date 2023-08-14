Your Microsoft Office files could soon look a whole lot different
New default theme is coming to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
Your business documents and files could soon look a bit more vibrant thanks to a significant update from Microsoft Office.
The company has revealed its office software suite is getting a new default theme, meaning your files could soon look markedly different.
The change will affect the likes of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, so users won't be able to escape the new-look Office easily.
All change for Microsoft Office
The company gave little away in its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, but did offer a few tantalizing notes on what could also be on offer.
Aside from the new default theme, which will probably entail a thorough redesign of the entire Microsoft Office suite, it also mentioned "a new color palette", doubtless aimed at allowing users more customization options in how their software looks.
Elsewhere, there's also updated default line weights, giving a refreshed look when opening and editing a document or file, but the company also noted that its new default font, Aptos, will be included for the first time.
Announced in July 2023, Aptos will be taking over from the much-loved Calibri, which has been in use since 2007.
Aptos belongs to the sans serif family of fonts - a family known for simple letterforms, even strokes, and legibility - and is hoped to make Microsoft’s services more accessible.
The company is also keen to stress that, like Calibri, Times New Roman, and Arial, Aptos will not be mandatory and users will continue to be able to pick from tens of other fonts.
A preview for the new default theme is open now for desktop users on both Windows and Mac, as well as web users. It's also available for Android and iOS, with Microsoft hoping to begin a full rollout in September 2023.
- Check out our rundown of the best online collaboration tools available
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Cat Bussell