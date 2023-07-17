Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more off-putting than ever

Making your workplace Microsoft Excel spreadsheets a bit more attractive could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update.

The spreadsheet software has revealed it is working on an update that will let users insert images into their document whilst using a mobile device for the first time.

The change should mean that owners and editors can amend their spreadsheets in the Excel and Microsoft 365 apps whilst on the move, making it easier to tweak that big presentation or end-of-year report whilst travelling.

Microsoft Excel mobile images

Given the apparent simplicity of the update, its entry on the official Microsft 365 roadmap, is pretty threadbare when it comes to specific details, simply noting that the change will allow users to, "Insert Images from Your Mobile Device".

Currently listed as in development, the new feature is scheduled for August 2023, meaning users shouldn't have too much longer to wait. Upon launch, it will be available for users on both Android and iOS devices.

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / monticello)

The news follows Microsoft's initial addition of being able to insert images directly into a cell (as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet) back in November 2022.

Microsoft says the new "IMAGE" function makes Excel sheets more personalized and customizable, thanks to a range of extra customization options. Users will be able to move and resize cells, sort and filter, and even work with images within an Excel table.

The company also recently announced users can now insert a local picture, either from their clipboard, or by converting a floating picture, from their device directly into the cell.

Elsewhere, Microsoft also recently launched "@mentions" in Excel to make collaborating on your spreadsheets smoother than ever.

@mentions allow users to tag their colleagues or co-workers, both within an organization and outside. These tags can be requests for edits, adding more information, or just clarification on a certain point, but can also be used to create, assign and track tasks within your workbook.