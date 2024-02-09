Your Adobe subscription might be more expensive next month - but at least you'll get some freebies

Adobe subscriptions could cost a little more from this month, with the company enacting a long-promised price change.

Previously, the graphic design software giant confirmed a price hike was coming from November 2023 across Europe and the Americas. Online communities now suggest those price changes are starting to roll out, with Africa, Asia, and Australia next in line from March 5th 2024.

The price change will affect most Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud All Apps for individuals, teams, and enterprise plans. It’s not all bad news, though, with members getting access to free Adobe design tools as part of their subscription.

What are the Adobe Creative Cloud price changes?

Worldwide price increases are incoming for a big range of Adobe CC and CC All Apps plans. But to sweeten the deal, all subscriptions now come bundled with AI art generator Firefly and light online design app Adobe Express.

For standalone app subscriptions, annual billed monthly plans are up $2 to $22.99; monthly plans go up by $3; annual plans are up by $24.

Similarly, for Creative Cloud All Apps users, an annual billed monthly plan goes up $5 to $59.99; monthly plans rise by $7.50; annual plans see an increase of $60.

However, some business plans are exempt, including the Creative Cloud Photography plan, All Apps plans for education, and Adobe Acrobat plans. The full list from Adobe can be seen here.

Aligning prices across territories may also stop users buying from countries where subscriptions are cheaper through the foreign exchange rate. Two days ago, one UK discussion board user revealed the contents of an email purportedly from Adobe, saying: “You purchased your subscription using Lebanon as your purchase country. However, your subscription has been used predominantly in Great Britain. In order for you to continue to use your subscription, you will have to subscribe at the current price for Great Britain.”

Current subscriptions will roll-over once the new prices take effect in each region.so members won’t need to do anything.