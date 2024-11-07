Workers feel "trapped" with poor CRM tools, want an AI upgrade

Businesses want simpler CRM with advanced ROI, report claims

Fewer than one in three are satisfied with their existing CRM

But more than half are worried about disruptions when changing

A new report has revealed many employees are unhappy with their existing CRM software, which they often find outdated and ineffective.

The survey of companies across the UK and North America by Workbooks found three in five (62%) workers want to change their CRM, however many are concerned about the associated cost, disruption and complexities of moving to a new system.

To quantify its findings, Workbooks said that 80% of sales and marketing leaders report using CRM, however only 31% are satisfied with their existing platform’s performance and suitability.

Workers aren’t happy with their CRMs

Half of the survey’s respondents are consequentially seeking alternatives or remain uncertain about continuing to use their current CRM platform.

With injections of technology into every area of a business, it has become increasingly complex to transition to a new system. Reliance on other tools and interoperability play a big role in potential disruptions to operations, which 55% were concerned about. A further 45% were worried about cost, and 36% about the time they’d have to invest in a changeover.

The benefits are clear for those prepared to make the move, though, because satisfied CRM users reported higher scores in lead generation (5.9 compared with 4.9) and pipeline management (7.6 versus 5.7).

“With this new research, the benefits of taking a different approach are now clear both quantitatively and qualitatively," noted Workbooks Chief Marketing Officer Dan Roche.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, the research reveals businesses are now prioritizing CRM that’s easier to use as well as systems that deliver ROI before any upfront payment. Better customer support and lower costs are also critical when making the right decision.