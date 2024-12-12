Wix just made it easier to engage with your website visitors

Wix added a new feature to introduce AI to customer support

The AI chatbot integrates with the site's internal systems, generating relevant and timely responses

The feature is available for free, with upgrade options

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has introduced a new Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) tool, aimed at improving customer interactions.

Called AI Site-Chat, this feature is designed to serve as a virtual agent for customers. That way, businesses using Wix will be able to answer customer inquiries and provide relevant information 24/7, even when there are no employees or business owners available.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix explained that AI Site-Chat works by integrating with the site’s internal systems. That allows it to pull live data from the website’s resources, and thus deliver accurate, and timely, information.

There are two major ways businesses can benefit from integrating AI Site-Chat, Wix further elaborated. One is the obvious - boosting customer experience by being available 24/7. Since the virtual agent is AI-powered, it is capable of recognizing the intent behind each user query, and is thus able to deliver price and customized answers and recommendations.

Available now

Another advantage of AI-powered chatbots is that they can be customized to reflect the brand voice, and can be configured with specific restrictions or preferences.

"Our latest AI feature, the native AI Site-Chat, provides SMBs an enterprise-level tool to assist how they interact with their website visitors," said Yaniv Ben Simon, Head of Product for AI Site-Chat at Wix. “Businesses can seamlessly use this feature to deliver real-time, conversational customer service, sales, and support in one place, and ultimately see reduced friction, increased engagement, and improved conversions.”

AI Site-Chat is available to Wix users in English. It is free to use initially, but users can choose to upgrade to a premium plan for unlimited usage.

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor - Website Builders Owain covers everything website builder related at TechRadar. He has a background in supporting SMB growth, running his own businesses, and has interviewed several key individuals within Wix.

This is the latest in a long string of AI-powered tool and feature releases from Wix. The platform now offers everything from a full AI website builder to AI-powered text writing and image editing tools.



This follows an industry trend, with almost all of the top website builders on the market looking for ways to leverage AI to help users create websites faster and easier than ever before.



The new AI Site-Chat tool from Wix is likely to be popular amongst website owners, helping them answer customers' questions faster than ever before and removing potential bottlenecks in the buying process. But users should also use this new tool with caution, as relying too heavily on AI in customer interactions may lead to frustration and potential alienation.