Windows 11 will now warn you when you copy and paste your system password
A new tool in the Windows 11 fight against phishing
Microsoft is launching a new anti-phishing measure which will issue a warning to users when they paste their system credentials into documents and websites.
The new feature, available now in preview is part of the Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection, which was released with Windows 11 version 22H2, and is meant to protect your Windows and Active Directory passwords from falling into the wrong hands.
Malware and phishing campaigns can be used to acquire an organization's log in details and deal all sorts of damage, from stealing sensitive data to sell on the dark web, to gaining insights into business partners and spread their attack further.
Enhanced Phishing Protection
Initially, the Enhanced Phishing Protection only warned users when they manually typed their password into a document or website, but since many use password managers to store their credentials, they are able to copy and paste them instead.
However, with the Windows Insider Preview Build 23506, copying and pasting your Windows password is now detected. In the build's release notes, Microsoft says that, "We are trying out a change starting with this build where users... will see a UI warning on unsafe password copy and paste, just as they currently see when they type in their password."
To enable the feature, users of the preview build need to navigate to Windows Security under App & browser control > Reputation-based protection > Phishing protection and enable all checkboxes.
When you then copy and paste your Windows password into a website, a dialog box will appear warning you of the dangers of password reuse, and recommend that you change your local Windows account password with link to take you straight to the settings to do this. Or, you can choose to dismiss the warning.
BleepingComputer notes, however, that the feature does not appear to work when the password is pasted into certain third-party applications, such as Notepad2 and Notepad++, which may be commonly used to insert credentials.
The warning also does not work if you are using the company's passwordless login feature, Windows Hello, where biometrics or a PIN are used to grant you access instead. A password must be used to login to Windows so that it is stored in the system memory and therefore referenced against pasted text.
- Here is the best business password manager to keep your credentials safe
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Lewis Maddison is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro. His area of expertise is online security and protection, which includes tools and software such as password managers.
His coverage also focuses on the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings - particularly its relation to social and cultural issues - and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.
He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.