What is Wix ADI? Everything we know about the AI website builder

Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) is an AI-driven website builder that helps users create fully functional sites with minimal effort.

By answering a few questions about their needs, users receive a customised website in minutes, complete with relevant design elements and content.

Wix ADI is a game-changer for some small businesses and individuals who want a professional-looking site without learning to code or spending hours on design.

While Wix already offers a robust drag-and-drop website editor, ADI simplifies the process even further.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Wix ADI?

Wix ADI is an AI-powered website creation tool designed to automate web design for users who want a fast and simple setup.

Launched in 2016, ADI is part of the Wix ecosystem and aims to lower the barrier to entry for website creation. Unlike Wix’s standard editor, which allows full customization, ADI takes a questionnaire-based approach. Users provide information about their business or project, and the AI generates a tailored website with relevant colours, layouts, and even initial content.

The tool uses machine learning to analyse millions of websites and suggest the most effective design for a given industry or purpose. Once the site is created, users can make edits, but the core idea is to provide a ready-made solution without the need for extensive design experience.

What can you use Wix ADI for?

Wix ADI is ideal for small businesses, freelancers, bloggers, and individuals who need a website quickly but lack design skills.

It’s particularly useful for portfolio sites, service-based businesses, and simple ecommerce stores. The AI-driven approach means users don’t need to manually adjust colours, fonts, or layouts, unless they want to.

It’s also a great tool for people who don’t want to spend time tweaking every detail but still want a professional-looking result. Wix ADI can also handle business information, contact pages, and even simple online stores.

What can’t you use Wix ADI for?

Wix ADI is not for users who want complete design freedom or advanced website functionality. Unlike Wix’s standard editor, it offers limited customization, meaning users can’t manually tweak every element.

ADI is also not suitable for large-scale ecommerce sites, complex web applications, or businesses needing highly unique branding, and those who want in-depth control over animations, interactive elements, or detailed SEO settings may find it too restrictive.

How much does Wix ADI cost?

Wix ADI is included in all Wix pricing plans, but to remove Wix branding and access premium features, users need a paid plan.

Prices start at $17 (or £13) per month for the Light plan, which includes a custom domain and basic features.

The Core plan, costing $29 (£22) per month, adds more storage and analytics, while higher-tier plans like Business or VIP offer advanced ecommerce features.

Where can you use Wix ADI?

Wix ADI is accessible via the Wix website on any web browser.

There’s no standalone desktop app, but users can edit and manage their ADI-generated websites from Wix’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android.

Is Wix ADI any good?

Wix ADI is highly rated for its ease of use, especially for beginners, offering an intuitive way to create professional-looking websites without any design experience.

However, it does come with limitations: users looking for more customization may find it restrictive compared to Wix’s standard editor.

TechRadar Pro hasn’t reviewed Wix ADI separately, but Wix itself receives strong reviews for its user-friendly platform. Others have highlighted ADI’s speed and simplicity as major advantages, but some users feel it lacks flexibility for more advanced web design needs.

If ease of use is the priority, Wix ADI is an excellent choice.

Use Wix ADI if

- Wix ADI is a great choice if you need a professional website quickly without the hassle of designing it yourself. The AI automatically generates a site in minutes, making it perfect for beginners with no web design experience.

- It’s also ideal for small businesses, freelancers, and individuals who need a simple but visually appealing online presence. If you prefer automation over manual editing and want the AI to handle layout, fonts, and colours for you, Wix ADI provides an efficient, no-fuss solution.

Don’t use Wix ADI if

- If you want full creative control over every aspect of your website, Wix ADI may feel too restrictive. While it provides a quick and easy setup, it lacks the deep customization options available in Wix’s standard editor.

- Wix ADI is also not the best choice for large ecommerce stores that require advanced product filtering or complex checkout systems.

Also consider

If Wix ADI doesn’t meet your needs, there are several alternatives to consider. Wix Standard Editor offers greater design freedom, letting users customize every aspect of their site.

For ecommerce businesses, Shopify is a more powerful platform with advanced sales and inventory management tools.

If aesthetics and high-end templates are a priority, Squarespace offers a polished, AI-assisted design experience with beautifully crafted themes, making it a strong option for creative professionals and businesses.