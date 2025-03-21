What is Duck.ai? Everything we know about DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused AI chatbot

Anyone who worries about ChatGPT's privacy should try out DuckDuckGo’s privacy-focused AI chatbot Duck.ai

Duck.ai is DuckDuckGo’s latest AI feature, letting users chat with multiple AI models while keeping their interactions private.

Unlike other AI chat platforms, Duck.ai does not track, log, or store conversations, making it an ideal choice for privacy-conscious users, who are likely to already be familiar with its search engine.

Duck.ai supports models like Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini, and Meta’s Llama, ensuring a diverse AI experience.

Whether you need help generating content, summarizing text, or answering general queries, Duck.ai provides an accessible and secure AI chat service.

As AI privacy concerns grow, DuckDuckGo’s approach offers an alternative to mainstream AI tools that require user data for training and tracking.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Duck.ai?

Duck.ai is a free AI chatbot service integrated into DuckDuckGo’s search engine and available as a standalone feature.

Launched in earlier in 2025, the tool helps users interact with AI models from different providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, and Meta, all within DuckDuckGo’s privacy framework.

Unlike most AI platforms that collect user data for model training, Duck.ai ensures that conversations remain anonymous and untracked. Users can generate text, summarize articles, or ask follow-up questions directly from DuckDuckGo search results, making it intuitive and convenient.

By offering multiple AI models, Duck.ai helps users compare responses and select the best-suited AI for their needs. The service is designed for general-purpose AI interactions, whether for personal productivity, research, education, or casual conversation.

DuckDuckGo AI

(Image credit: DuckDuckGo)

What can you use Duck.ai for?

Duck.ai serves multiple functions, offering practical applications for everyday users, including information retrieval, letting users to ask AI models general knowledge questions or seek explanations on complex topics.

It also functions as a content generation tool, helping users draft emails, brainstorm ideas, and create short-form written content.

Another useful feature is text summarisation, where users can condense lengthy articles, making it useful for research or quick reading.

Duck.ai also supports casual conversation, providing a platform for users to chat with different AI models for entertainment, language learning, or general discussion.

Since Duck.ai provides access to multiple models, users can compare AI-generated responses and select the most relevant or useful answer, making it an excellent tool for refining and validating AI-generated content.

What can’t you use Duck.ai for?

Despite its versatility, Duck.ai has some limitations. It does not have live internet access, meaning it cannot provide real-time information such as breaking news, stock market updates, or live sports scores.

Duck.ai is also not a replacement for professional medical, legal, or financial advice, and while it can offer general insights, AI responses should not be used as a substitute for expert guidance.

Additionally, Duck.ai lacks certain dynamic AI capabilities found in more advanced platforms. It cannot generate real-time interactive content, such as AI-generated images, live coding support, or voice interactions, making it less suitable for users who need multimedia AI applications.

How much does Duck.ai cost?

Duck.ai is completely free to use, with no subscription tiers or paid features.

Unlike many AI chatbot services that require payment for access to advanced capabilities, DuckDuckGo provides multiple AI models at no cost, making it one of the most accessible AI chatbot platforms, especially for users seeking a private, no-strings-attached AI experience.

There is no need to create an account or log in, and users are not subject to hidden fees, time limitations, or restrictions on accessing specific models.

This free model aligns with DuckDuckGo’s broader mission of providing privacy-first services without monetizing user data.

Where can you use Duck.ai?

Duck.ai is available through DuckDuckGo’s website and mobile apps. Users can start AI conversations directly from DuckDuckGo’s search results or visit the dedicated Duck.ai page for more focused interactions.

The feature is also integrated into DuckDuckGo’s browser extensions, allowing seamless AI assistance while browsing the web.

DuckDuckGo AI

(Image credit: DuckDuckGo)

Is Duck.ai any good?

TechRadar Pro has not yet reviewed Duck.ai, but users say that it is a solid privacy-focused alternative to mainstream AI chatbots and appreciate the ability to switch between multiple AI models without needing to sign up or provide personal data.

The privacy-first approach is a key differentiator, making it particularly appealing for those concerned about data tracking. However, some users note that the quality of responses varies depending on the AI model used, and the lack of real-time internet access can be a drawback.

Despite these limitations, Duck.ai’s combination of free access, privacy safeguards, and multiple AI models makes it an attractive choice for users who want an AI chat tool without privacy trade-offs.

Use Duck.ai if

- Duck.ai is a great choice if privacy is your top priority. Unlike most AI chatbots, it does not store or track interactions, making it ideal for users who value anonymity and data security.

- It is also well-suited for those who want access to multiple AI models in one place, allowing them to compare responses from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Mistral.

- Additionally, if you are looking for a free AI tool without subscription fees, login requirements, or hidden costs, Duck.ai provides an accessible and user-friendly way to interact with AI while maintaining privacy.

Don’t use Duck.ai if

- Duck.ai may not be the best option if you need real-time internet access for up-to-date information. Since its models do not retrieve live data, it cannot provide the latest news, weather updates, or financial market trends.

- It is also not suitable for users seeking professional legal, medical, or financial advice, as AI-generated responses may lack the accuracy and nuance required for such fields.

Also consider

If Duck.ai does not fully meet your needs, there are several other AI chat platforms worth considering. OpenAI’s ChatGPT provides a powerful conversational AI experience, making it ideal for creative tasks, research, and in-depth discussions.

Anthropic’s Claude is another strong alternative, known for its structured and informative responses, which are particularly useful for professional and educational applications.

Meta’s Llama models, designed for research and academic use, offer advanced language-processing capabilities that may be beneficial for users needing deeper AI insights.

