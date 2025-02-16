What is Cutout.pro? Everything we know about AI video tool

Cutout.pro is an AI-powered image and video editing tool designed for fast and automated background removal, image enhancement, and content creation.

The service is widely used in ecommerce, social media, and marketing, offering time-saving solutions for professionals and casual users alike. The company says 25,000+ clients use it, including big names such as Amazon, Facebook, Adobe, and Microsoft.

With AI-powered tools for face cutouts, cartoon effects, and image restoration, it simplifies editing without the need for advanced design skills. Whether you’re looking to refine product images, enhance old photos, or create engaging visuals, Cutout.pro makes the process quick and accessible.

What is Cutout.pro?

Cutout.pro is an AI-driven visual editing platform designed to automate tasks like background removal, image enhancement, and video processing – many of the annoying aspects of the work.

The tool uses deep learning algorithms to identify and separate objects, creating clean cutouts for professional-looking visuals. Originally developed as a time-saving solution for content creators, marketers, and ecommerce businesses, it has since added AI image restoration and enhancement.

In addition to background removal, Cutout.pro offers face cutout tools, passport photo generation, cartoon effects, and object segmentation. Its AI-based upscaling and noise reduction improve the quality of low-resolution images, making it useful for both personal and professional applications.

The platform is accessible via a web-based interface, mobile apps, and an API, allowing seamless integration into business workflows.

What can you use Cutout.pro for?

Cutout.pro is widely used for background removal in ecommerce, allowing sellers to create professional product images quickly. Social media creators and marketers benefit from its AI-powered retouching and enhancement tools, which improve image quality with minimal effort.

Businesses can use Cutout.pro for batch processing, saving time on high-volume tasks such as generating transparent PNGs or restoring old photos.

The AI-driven tools are also useful for video content, enabling quick object removal and background replacement, and with built-in templates and automation, Cutout.pro is a practical tool for anyone looking to enhance visuals without extensive manual editing.

What can’t you use Cutout.pro for?

Cutout.pro is not a full-fledged graphic design tool, so users needing detailed, layer-based editing will find it lacking compared to Adobe Photoshop or GIMP.

The AI background removal is effective but may struggle with fine details, requiring manual corrections for complex images. It also lacks in-depth tools for advanced creative editing, making it unsuitable for professionals who need precise control over compositions, masks, or text overlays.

Additionally, it isn’t a tool for AI-generated artwork or digital illustrations.

How much does Cutout.pro cost?

Cutout.pro offers both free and paid plans.

The free version allows limited image processing, often with watermarks, and users can pay $0.099 per image for background removal, with bulk credits available at discounted rates.

Subscription plans start at $5.99 per month, offering unlimited access to AI tools without per-image fees. For business users requiring high-volume processing, enterprise pricing and API access are available.

Where can you use Cutout.pro?

Cutout.pro is primarily a web-based platform, accessible through desktop and mobile browsers, but it also has dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Businesses can integrate its API for large-scale automated image processing.

Is Cutout.pro any good?

We haven’t yet reviewed Cutout.pro on TechRadar Pro, but user feedback suggests it’s an effective tool for quick and automated edits. Reviewers praise its accuracy in background removal, especially for e-commerce and professional photography.

The AI enhancement tools receive positive remarks for restoring and improving image quality with minimal effort.

However, some users note that complex edits require manual correction, and the AI occasionally struggles with intricate object edges. While it’s excellent for speed and simplicity, professionals needing full creative control may prefer more advanced software.

Use Cutout.pro if

Cutout.pro is a great option if you need a fast and automated way to remove backgrounds from images, especially for ecommerce product photography or marketing materials.

Its AI-powered tools allow users to quickly enhance and restore photos, making it ideal for those who want to improve image quality without needing professional editing skills.

Businesses that handle large volumes of images will also find it useful, thanks to its batch processing capabilities and API integration, which streamline workflows and save time.

Don’t use Cutout.pro if

Cutout.pro isn’t the right tool if you need full control over detailed, layer-based editing or advanced graphic design work. Software like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP offers more flexibility for these kind of intricate compositions.

While Cutout.pro’s AI is impressive, it doesn’t always achieve perfect cutouts, especially with complex backgrounds, so users looking for flawless results may need to make manual adjustments in other software.

Additionally, if you’re searching for a completely free and unlimited editing tool, this isn’t the best choice because, while there is a free version, its limitations may make it impractical for high-volume users.

