We're getting good vibrations from this office chair deal under $100 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Save $16 It may be a padded gaming chair, but trust us, choose the black colorway over the others. You’ll immediately see a tasteful, almost executive office chair design. The ergonomic backrest has a massaging lumbar support. The set-up features padded armrests, cushioned headrest, and pull-up footrest. On the downside, it’s PU leather (i.e., not leather at all). But overall, a nice design for an office chair under $100.

We've been on the prowl for all the best Black Friday office chair deals and Cyber Monday office chair deals - but this Furmax offering definitely caught our eye. It may be a gaming chair, but don't let that put you off. We think there's something distinctly 'executive' about this modern office chair.

The Furmax gaming chair is currently down from $110 to $94, making it an attracting deal for anyone looking for an office chair under $100. Our resident deal-hunters first spotted this over Black Friday, but the deal is continuing through Cyber Monday.

Having tested the best office chairs and the best gaming chairs, we were interested in seeing what the Furmax offers here. Because while there's the usual padded cushion, recliner, and cushioned headrest, it also has a few extra features: a foldable footrest that tucks neatly under the seat when not in use, and lumbar support with a built-in massager. No wonder we were getting good vibrations from this deal.

At this price, that's an attractive proposition to us - and anyone who spends a long time sitting at their desk. We're always looking for ways to making sitting at the desk more comfortable. Coming in a range of colors, including blue, red, and white, we personally prefer the clean, smart black model for that professional touch.

The real downside that we can see is the lack of breathable fabrics (it's a PU leather cover). Generally, leather chairs are the most durable but can be the most expensive. Faux leather chairs offer a more affordable option, but while they look like leather, they rarely are, despite their name, and they can get quite hot when used for a long time. Fabric chairs are an excellent choice for those looking for a comfortable and breathable chair. However, in our experience, mesh chairs provide the most breathability, although they may not be as comfortable as leather or fabric chairs without proper padding and cushioning. Often, it's about balancing budget, workspace, and needs.

