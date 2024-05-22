We talk the world's biggest website builder about its latest venture into a market projected to be worth over $800 billion by 2030

Wix, one of the best website builders, recently announced the launch of its fundraising platform, Wix Donations, marking the company's investment in a market that is predicted to be worth $845.15 billion by 2030.

The new platform promises to help users create engaging websites and make collecting donations a breeze. When paired with Wix's already extensive website building tools, this new addition makes it a powerful option for individuals, non-profits, and businesses looking to collect donations.

We had a chance to talk to Oren Inditzky, VP and GM of Online Stores and Donations at Wix to find out more about the website builder's new donations tool and how users can get the most out of it.

Oren Inditzky
VP and GM of Online Stores and Donations at Wix

In brief, tell us what Wix’s new donations tool is all about.

Wix Donations is a dedicated online platform uniquely designed for collecting donations for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses. In a growing market, Wix Donations emerges as a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of fundraisers worldwide within the Wix platform.

Wix Donations allows users to create eye-catching donation webpages and connect with available payment providers, digital wallets, and debit and credit cards to receive donations. Moreover, users can create compelling donation campaigns and effortlessly collect and manage contributions with Wix Donations all while establishing and growing their online presence by tapping into Wix’s full suite of business offerings and marketing tools, all from one place.

What was the driving force behind Wix adding this new feature now?

54% of donors worldwide prefer to give online with a credit or debit card

We’ve observed there is an increase in online and mobile giving. The digital transformation has significantly shifted giving to online platforms with 67% of nonprofits across the globe set up to accept online donations and 54% of donors worldwide prefer to give online with a credit or debit card.

We wanted to provide fundraisers with a complete business solution to match this rising need, promote their important causes, and exceed their financial goals. With Wix Donations we enable fundraisers to build and manage their sites and donations all from one place, bringing the potential for higher efficiency, less overhead and, ultimately, reducing cost.

Furthermore, users can expand fundraising potential and elevate awareness with Wix's industry-leading Business Solutions such as Wix Events, Wix Blogs, Wix eCommerce, Wix Bookings, Forums, and more, providing the ability to organize fundraising events, increase community engagement with professional blogs, sell merchandise, schedule service foster community discussion and more.

What, in your opinion, is the most exciting opportunity that this new feature presents?

Research shows that custom-branded donation pages on a nonprofit’s website help raise up to 6 times as much money on average.

The new Donations solution is largely customizable with the ability to have tailored donation pages that align closely with a non-profit's brand identity. By using Wix, all users, no matter their code or design ability, can create customized eye-catching web pages to generate donations. This personalization enhances donor trust and engagement, potentially leading to better fundraising outcomes. This means users are getting extra value while unleashing their creativity.

Who do you expect to benefit most from this new feature?

Anyone collecting donations - nonprofits, individuals, and businesses - can benefit from it.

New non-profits can quickly and easily create their sites and donation pages from the ground up and can manage their campaigns all from one place. Existing non-profits looking to go online can do so quickly and with ease to start collecting donations in minutes.

Wix Donations can also help existing fundraisers that already have an online presence to reduce ongoing costs and overhead by managing their online presence and donation collection from one platform and looking to exceed their financial goals by tapping into new opportunities such as selling branded merchandise with print on demand capabilities or organize charity events and more all from a single platform.

What is Wix doing differently from competitors with the new donations tool?

Wix Donations is completely integrated within the Wix platform. Unique to Wix Donations, the platform is all-encompassing to help fundraisers establish their online presence, collect donations, attract donors, and manage their entire operations from a versatile and cost-effective, all-in-one platform.

We’re eliminating the complexity and overhead of running their operations from multiple platforms. This holistic approach makes it easier to exceed financial goals and effectively promote the cause. We brought the entire donation collection operation online for fundraisers with the same simplicity, versatility, and cost-effectiveness that Wix is known for.

By being integrated into the Wix platform, Wix Donations becomes a one-stop shop to manage the site, track analytics, collect donations, etc.

Users can effectively promote their campaigns utilizing Wix's advanced SEO, social media, and email marketing tools to attract new donors in one place and be easy to optimize for specific needs. Wix Donations provides real-time analytics to track the success of campaigns. Users can monitor campaign performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize fundraising efforts.

How do users get started with using the donations tool? What are the associated costs?

Creating a successful donation website involves several key steps, from choosing the best website builder to optimizing the user experience and maximizing fundraising potential. Users can start creating a fundraising website as powerful as their mission.

Here are some initial steps users can take:

Beyond the monthly subscription cost, Wix Donations charges the common transaction fee for the credit card charges without additional platform fees per transaction, as other donation collection platforms do.

What are your recommendations for a successful donation collection website?

Nonprofits can create impactful web pages by customizing their donation landing pages with strong branding and design elements. Here is a guide on making a donation website that inspires action:

These elements are crucial for creating a donation page that not only draws visitors in but also converts them into donors by making the giving process simple, secure, and meaningful. Furthermore, in any place where you have imagery, text, or an actual donation widget on your site, you can use AI to help you generate them.

