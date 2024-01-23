Sketch-a-site: Hatch launches no-code drawing tool for web design

Hatch, a software company that already provides a website builder platform, has launched a no-code tool that allows users to turn hand-drawn sketches into interactive websites, apps, presentations, invitations, and personalized messages.

Hatch Draw opens the door to creativity for users not skilled at web design, allowing builders to turn drawings into conventional design elements such as buttons, links, and images.

It uses a no-code interface to group drawings at an object level, create custom animations, and dynamic interactive effects. The tool also supports customization of color, size, outline, tapering, and thinning based on strokes.

(Image credit: Hatch)

AI supporting creativity in web design

Paired with Hatch AI, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, users can describe the desired functionality of interactive elements, then let the AI generate the code for a publishable webpage or web app.

Darrin Massena, Co-founder of Hatch shared: “With Hatch Draw, creators can truly personalize their online presence, from hand-drawn stickers and gifs to illustrated games and websites.”

Hatch users can access Hatch Draw from within any Hatch project free of charge. This new tool opens opportunities for artists, creators, and tech enthusiasts to turn their talents and creativity into unique web design expressions.

If you want to try out the new Hatch Draw tool visit hatch.one/draw.