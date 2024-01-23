Sketch-a-site: Hatch launches no-code drawing tool for web design
Hatch’s new tool wants to make creative web design even easier
Hatch, a software company that already provides a website builder platform, has launched a no-code tool that allows users to turn hand-drawn sketches into interactive websites, apps, presentations, invitations, and personalized messages.
Hatch Draw opens the door to creativity for users not skilled at web design, allowing builders to turn drawings into conventional design elements such as buttons, links, and images.
It uses a no-code interface to group drawings at an object level, create custom animations, and dynamic interactive effects. The tool also supports customization of color, size, outline, tapering, and thinning based on strokes.
AI supporting creativity in web design
Paired with Hatch AI, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, users can describe the desired functionality of interactive elements, then let the AI generate the code for a publishable webpage or web app.
Darrin Massena, Co-founder of Hatch shared: “With Hatch Draw, creators can truly personalize their online presence, from hand-drawn stickers and gifs to illustrated games and websites.”
Hatch users can access Hatch Draw from within any Hatch project free of charge. This new tool opens opportunities for artists, creators, and tech enthusiasts to turn their talents and creativity into unique web design expressions.
If you want to try out the new Hatch Draw tool visit hatch.one/draw.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Read our full Hatch website builder review
- Is AI revolutionizing website building?
- Interested in AI for web design? Check out our list of the best AI website builders
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Previously working as a freelance content writer and editor, Owain has been writing about website builders, marketing, and a range of other business topics since 2017. During this time he has worked with industry leaders, spoken at several events, and been published on top media sites including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
Owain has gained hands-on experience with many leading website builders. This includes building his own ecommerce store on Shopify, creating several websites on WIX, and working with clients to grow their WordPress and Squarespace sites.
During his career, Owain has gained a breadth of marketing experience across industries ranging from complex engineering and international events to brand design and even brewing. Undertaking a 4 year apprenticeship in business, Owain has achieved a HNC, HND, and BA(Hons) in Business, Management, and Marketing alongside several professional qualifications from institutes including the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM).
When he isn’t thinking, talking, and writing about website builders, Owain is a keen practitioner and competitor in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, enjoys walking his dog, and spending time with his family.