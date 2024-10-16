TechRadar's top cheap VPN has built a free tool to help defend against data leaks

It's Cybersecurity Awareness month and one of the best VPN services on the market has just unveiled an easy way to monitor the safety of your personal information. Even better, you won't need to spend a penny to use it.

Surfshark launched its free Data Leak Checker as a standalone website. All you need to do is head to the page and enter your email address. Then, the system will examine multiple sources across the web for potential database and malware-related leaks.

The new tool is powered by Surfshark Alert, a data leak detection system included with the Surfshark One security suite.

The growing need to defend against data leaks

You might've noticed a surge of data leaks recently, with headlines about new instances hitting international news outlets on an almost daily basis.

Let's look at some data. 2024 kicked off with the "Mother of all data breaches" that saw 26 billion records compromised – the biggest ever recorded, at that time. New incidents occurred regularly throughout the year and around the world. In August, the medical data of almost 400,000 American patients was stolen in a massive supply-chain cyberattack.

According to findings from Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics, approximately 18 billion user accounts have been leaked globally over the last 20 years.

"As we launch the Data Leak Checker, we stress the importance of knowing exactly where and how your data may have been compromised," said Kornelija Vanage, Alert Product Owner at Surfshark. "Understanding breach details can empower individuals to take informed actions to protect their personal information and prevent further damage."

It's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and we're excited to introduce our new free tool: the Data Leak Checker! This tool monitors your email to determine if your information has been leaked online. Stay informed and take action to protect your data. https://t.co/HzdsoryUK1October 15, 2024

Vanage explains that the Surfshark Data Leak Checker is a simple and accessible tool that'll ensure that everyone, regardless of their technical expertise, can secure their personal information against data breaches.

Once you enter your email address, the tool will monitor every corner of the web on the lookout for compromised data.

After the scan, you'll receive a report covering database and malware attacks. The first will show large breached domains and compromised databases that may have included your account. The latter will indicate any potential vulnerabilities with your email address due to malware on your device.

The provider explains that, for security reasons, some data may be hidden. To view the complete and detailed information, you'll need to subscribe to its premium service Surfshark Alert.

As mentioned earlier, Surfshark Alert is included in the Surfshark One security bundle alongside its virtual private network, a private search engine, and antivirus software.

Surfshark's paid data leak detection system goes a step further as it gives you real-time alerts, notifying you of any breaches around your personal information. Not only does it promise to guard your email accounts, but it also checks your password vulnerability, prevents identity theft, and protects your credit cards.

What to do if your email has been leaked

If your Surfshark report indicates that your email has somehow been compromised, it's crucial to act quickly to mitigate any potential harm.

Experts at Surfshark recommend immediately changing the passwords for all affected accounts. Remember to use complex passwords composed of special characters and non-dictionary terms – and don't use the same password for multiple accounts. A good password manager tool can come in handy, here, to generate strong passwords and remember them on your behalf.

If your account allows it, you should also enable two-factor authentication. This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts by requiring you to verify your identity with an additional method (like a single-use code) before gaining access to the account in question. Two-factor authentication also mitigates credential-stuffing attacks.

Reviewing the activities of your account is another important step, allowing you to check for unauthorized transactions or suspicious login attempts, and report anomalies to your service provider.

Surfshark also suggests keeping an eye out for phishing attempts as attackers might be using your leaked email address to conduct even more scams in the future.