Hide.me VPN launches new SmartGuard feature

VPN service Hide.me has just launched a new security feature to "provide users with the best VPN experience possible."

While Hide.me is known for its excellent free VPN service, the new SmartGuard feature is exclusive to its premium VPN subscriptions. When enabled, it allows users to fight back against intrusive ads, trackers and malicious websites.

The new feature is available on all the platforms that normally support Hide.me apps, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

What is Hide.me SmartGuard?

"From the beginning we have been focused on creating a service for users that is built on trust and privacy. The launch of SmartGuard takes this a step further by empowering our users with the tools to fight back against ads, trackers and malicious websites,” said Sebastian Schaub, CEO at Hide.me.

"We're continuously working to improve and innovate, and SmartGuard is another step on our journey to provide users with the best VPN experience possible."

SmartGuard uses DNS filtering and an extensive list of known dangerous sites, ads and web trackers domains to offer users a cleaner and more secure browsing experience.

This new tool protects users on several fronts. For starters, it acts as both malware blocker and ad blocker. At the same time, it also prevents malicious websites from loading in the first place.

SmartGuard is also well-suited for parents looking to secure the digital life of their kids. It boasts some parental control filtering options to shield the youngest of the family from potentially dangerous online services like gambling sites and pornographic content.

Activating the feature is really easy, too. On the Hide.me app, head into Settings and tap SmartGuard to tailor the protection to your own needs.