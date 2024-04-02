US and UK sign deal to partner on AI research

The US and UK governments have announced a partnership to advance the safety testing of AI technology.

Both nations will work together to develop tests for the most advanced AI models by sharing information, capabilities and expertise on AI, as part of the commitments made at the November 2023 AI Safety Summit.

The shared Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will advance regulation and testing of AI models to ensure the risks posed by the technology can be effectively assessed and mitigated.

“AI is the defining technology of our generation”

The US and UK AI Safety Institutes will exchange their pool of expert personnel as part of their collective research into AI testing, with potential joint testing on a publicly available AI model expected to take place in the near future.

The MOU, which was signed by US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, and UK Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, comes at a time when both the US and UK are pioneering AI regulation with the UK AI Safety Summit being attended by 28 countries including China and the European Union.

“AI is the defining technology of our generation. This partnership is going to accelerate both of our Institutes’ work across the full spectrum of risks, whether to our national security or to our broader society,” Raimondo said.

“Our partnership makes clear that we aren’t running away from these concerns – we're running at them. Because of our collaboration, our Institutes will gain a better understanding of AI systems, conduct more robust evaluations, and issue more rigorous guidance.”

“We have always been clear that ensuring the safe development of AI is a shared global issue. Only by working together can we address the technology’s risks head on and harness its enormous potential to help us all live easier and healthier lives,” Donelan stated in the announcement.

“The work of our two nations in driving forward AI safety will strengthen the foundations we laid at Bletchley Park in November, and I have no doubt that our shared expertise will continue to pave the way for countries tapping into AI’s enormous benefits safely and responsibly.”