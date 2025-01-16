Toshiba launched two new portable hard drives, but I think they've got something really, really wrong
Toshiba modernizes Canvio lineup, but there's one issue
- New Toshiba Canvio drives use the antiquated flat USB-A connector
- Up to 4TB capacity, meaning no 6TB model, something only WD can offer at the moment
- There's also no pricing details available at the time of writing
Toshiba has unveiled its latest external hard drives, the Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming.
While Canvio Flex is a cross-storage platform, Canvio Gaming focuses on gamers looking to expand their storage options.
These new 2.5-inch portable hard drives are both portable devices that support USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface with a storage capacity of up to 4TB.
Lack of 6TB model is a dissapointment
Both devices rely on the USB Type-A connector, despite USB Type-C becoming a universal standard for modern devices.
One of the standout features of Canvio Gaming is its “always-on” mode, which keeps the drive ready for faster resume times and responsive gameplay.
Unfortunately, the absence of a 6TB model might disappoint those requiring more storage, especially as competitors like Western Digital already offer larger capacities.
Toshiba has yet to announce pricing, but did confirm that they'll be available in Q1 2025.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“Since their initial release, our Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming have proved to be very popular in the market, providing customers with straightforward and convenient data storage solutions for specific user scenarios," noted Hiroaki Yasui, General Manager of Toshiba's Sales & Marketing Division.
You might also like
- We've listed the largest SSD and hard drives available right now
- Also consider the best portable SSDs
- HR firms say finding the right candidates is now harder than ever
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.