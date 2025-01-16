Toshiba launched two new portable hard drives, but I think they've got something really, really wrong

New Toshiba Canvio drives use the antiquated flat USB-A connector

Up to 4TB capacity, meaning no 6TB model, something only WD can offer at the moment

There's also no pricing details available at the time of writing

Toshiba has unveiled its latest external hard drives, the Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming.

While Canvio Flex is a cross-storage platform, Canvio Gaming focuses on gamers looking to expand their storage options.

These new 2.5-inch portable hard drives are both portable devices that support USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface with a storage capacity of up to 4TB.

Lack of 6TB model is a dissapointment

Both devices rely on the USB Type-A connector, despite USB Type-C becoming a universal standard for modern devices.

One of the standout features of Canvio Gaming is its “always-on” mode, which keeps the drive ready for faster resume times and responsive gameplay.

Unfortunately, the absence of a 6TB model might disappoint those requiring more storage, especially as competitors like Western Digital already offer larger capacities.

Toshiba has yet to announce pricing, but did confirm that they'll be available in Q1 2025.

“Since their initial release, our Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming have proved to be very popular in the market, providing customers with straightforward and convenient data storage solutions for specific user scenarios," noted Hiroaki Yasui, General Manager of Toshiba's Sales & Marketing Division.