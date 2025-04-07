This Ryzen-powered NAS is barely bigger than a shoe box and can hold 11 SSDs and HDDs, delivering more than 500TB of storage
It's designed as a NAS, but can also be a powerful workstation
- Aoostar WTR Max supports triple 4K 240Hz displays for enhanced productivity and visuals
- Dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM with ECC ensures fast and reliable performance
- With 11 drives supporting SSDs and HDDs, users have a wide array of choices
The Aoostar WTR Max mini PC is a compact NAS drive powered by the AMD R7 Pro 8845HSv Enterprise processor, which runs at speeds ranging from 3.8GHz and 5.1GHz.
The system supports up to 11 storage drives, including five M.2 2280 NVMe slots - three at PCIe 4.0 x2 and two at PCIe 4.0 x1 - and six 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SATA slots, for up to 500TB of storage capacity.
While the Aoostar WTR Max is primarily designed as a NAS, it offers the potential to serve as a powerful workstation with support for dual-channel DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM RAM, expandable up to 128GB with ECC support.
Real-time monitoring
The WTR Max offers a wide range of connectivity options, including dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB4 port, and an OCuLink (PCIe 4.0 x4) that can be used to boost graphics performance with an external GPU or expand storage further through a hard drive enclosure.
Networking features include dual 2.5G LAN ports and two Intel X710 10Gb LAN (SFP+) ports. For multimedia or multitasking needs, the HDMI 2.1 and Type-C ports support triple 4K 240Hz display output.
Thermal management is handled by Aoostar’s Glacier Pro 1.0 cooling system, which combines a large vapor chamber heat spreader for the APU and dual rear fans for regulating drive temperatures.
For real-time monitoring, Aoostar includes a built-in display paired with its proprietary NAS control software, providing handy system stats like CPU, GPU, and RAM usage.
The Aoostar WTR Max is now available for pre-order, with the barebone version priced at $699.00. Shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.
