This new cloud storage service offers cross-platform integration and enhanced privacy for digital media management

Mylio has announced its new platform for personal, family, or business cloud storage needs.

Mylio SecureCloud is available with a base subscription starting at $11.98 per month for 2TB of storage, which the company hopes will make it an accessible option for a wide range of users, from individuals to small businesses.

For those already subscribed to Mylio Photos+, SecureCloud can be easily managed directly within the Mylio Photos app, but the company also provides complimentary personalized setup and backup guidance sessions to help users optimize their media management.

Offline access, fast search, privacy, and a unified library all in one package

Mylio SecureCloud provides offline access to all files, thus internet connectivity is not always needed, meaning it should come in handy for frequent travelers or professionals who need to access important documents or presentations during flights or in areas with limited internet access.

In addition to offline access, Mylio also offers a search tool that enables users to find specific files quickly and efficiently. It supports search with keywords, dates, or advanced features like AI SmartTags, which is designed to locate files across a user's entire media library in seconds.

All data stored within the service is protected by encryption, ensuring that only authorized users can access it, and Mylio SecureCloud ensures data is never used for advertising, AI training, or shared with third parties. For businesses handling sensitive documents, Mylio SecureCloud offers a secure environment for storing and transferring critical files between local devices and the cloud without losing their metadata or organizational structure.

Unlike many other cloud storage services, the platform does not force users to upload all their data to the cloud. Instead, it offers flexible syncing options that allow users to decide what data stays on local devices and what is stored in the cloud.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powered by Backblaze, Mylio SecureCloud ensures fast and efficient data synchronization. Users can upload high-resolution photos or large video files, ensuring that media is always backed up and available when needed. Moreover, quick recovery options are available in case of data loss or device failure. Media libraries can be accessed across multiple devices and operating systems, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.