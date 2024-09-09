Want to transfer your files 9x faster than WeTransfer? This file transfer company is giving away free 10GB of super-fast cloud storage but with a big catch

MASV has officially launched its new free-tier service , signaling a shift from a trial-based model to a fully functional free product.

The company says its move is designed to help media professionals, particularly those dealing with massive amounts of data, streamline their workflows and scale their operations without breaking the bank.

By offering up to 10 GB of data transfer per month at no cost, MASV seeks to address the growing need for fast, secure, and reliable file transfers in industries such as film, television, and digital media.

Helping high-volume data workflows

Traditional file transfer services often fall short when it comes to high-volume workflows, while legacy on-premises tools are plagued with complexity, security risks, and high costs. MASV says its free tier is designed to eliminate these challenges, allowing teams to build scalable and reliable workflows with minimal effort.

While MASV is offering 10GB of data for free every month, those handling larger files or requiring more frequent transfers have the option of pay-as-you-go and committed-use plans.

MASV can also integrate with existing tools and storage solutions, including over 25 of the most popular cloud storage applications.

The platform offers a self-serve model, meaning that users can quickly build and manage their workflows with little to no technical support, and MASV says its platform is designed to provide lightning-fast transfers without compromising data security .

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The offer of 10GB of free cloud storage comes with a set of conditions that users should consider before diving in. While the initial 10GB is complimentary, the pricing structure for additional storage can quickly add up. After the first 10GB, users will be charged $0.25 per GB for the next 490GB. If your storage needs exceed that, the cost decreases slightly to $0.22 per GB for the next 2TB. For those requiring even more space, the rate drops further to $0.20 per GB for over 2.5TB.

In addition to the storage costs, there are also fees associated with the duration of storage. Users enjoy five days of free storage, but after that period, the cost is $0.07 per GB per month. This means that if files are stored beyond the initial five days, users will incur ongoing charges, which can accumulate depending on the amount of data stored. The initial allure of free storage may be overshadowed by the costs associated with additional storage and extended retention periods. Thus, potential users should carefully evaluate their storage needs and the long-term costs before committing to this service.

“The launch of our new free tier is an invitation for media professionals to build on the massive platform,” said Greg Wood, CEO of MASV. “MASV is committed to providing exceptional value and file transfer tooling to businesses with complex file transfer needs. We are proud of the innovation, continuous improvement of the product, and the close support we provide to customers, and we’re excited to see how people will use the free tier to build new high-performance file transfer workflows."