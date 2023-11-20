This may be best home office printer deal you can get for under $100 on Black Friday

We’ve been tracking Black Friday printer deals for weeks now, but this might be the best one we’ve seen so far for the home office under $100.

HP OfficeJet 8015e all-in-one printer with 6 months' free ink: was $160 Now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 At under $100, this is possibly the best small business and home office printer deal we’ve seen this Black Friday. The HP OfficeJet 8015e prints, scans, and copies (no fax). Features include a 35-sheet ADF, auto-duplex, and max mono print speeds of 18ppm. The printer is also HP+ enabled, for ink subscriptions so you never run out.

To maintain productivity, there are several features all the best small business printers need - including a large sheet capacity, automatic document feeder (ADF) and auto-duplex mode for double-sided printing. The trouble is, those extras aren’t always present in cheaper home printers or cost a lot more for business or enterprise-level units.

This is where the HP OfficeJet 8015e fits in, as an affordable printer for the home office or SMBs. It boasts a printer, scanner, and copier that won’t take up much room in the workspace.

Expect print speeds of 18ppm (mono) and 10ppm (color), with good resolutions for crisp print-outs. Giving it extra versatility is support for photo printing. And while it’s not as adept as the best photo printers , it still offers up to 1200x1200 dpi resolution on glossy photo paper. For just under $100, it’s not as feature-rich as other office-focused models - there’s no fax machine, and print quality isn’t quite as high as more expensive models on the market,

But for a solid all-round productivity enhancing printer for just shy of a hundred bucks, there’s a lot to like here. Especially as elsewhere we’re seeing the 8015e retail for around $120 even with a Black Friday discount.

