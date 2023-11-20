This may be best home office printer deal you can get for under $100 on Black Friday
We’ve been tracking Black Friday printer deals for weeks now, but this might be the best one we’ve seen so far for the home office under $100.
HP OfficeJet 8015e all-in-one printer with 6 months' free ink: was
$160 Now $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 At under $100, this is possibly the best small business and home office printer deal we’ve seen this Black Friday. The HP OfficeJet 8015e prints, scans, and copies (no fax). Features include a 35-sheet ADF, auto-duplex, and max mono print speeds of 18ppm. The printer is also HP+ enabled, for ink subscriptions so you never run out.
To maintain productivity, there are several features all the best small business printers need - including a large sheet capacity, automatic document feeder (ADF) and auto-duplex mode for double-sided printing. The trouble is, those extras aren’t always present in cheaper home printers or cost a lot more for business or enterprise-level units.
This is where the HP OfficeJet 8015e fits in, as an affordable printer for the home office or SMBs. It boasts a printer, scanner, and copier that won’t take up much room in the workspace.
Expect print speeds of 18ppm (mono) and 10ppm (color), with good resolutions for crisp print-outs. Giving it extra versatility is support for photo printing. And while it’s not as adept as the best photo printers, it still offers up to 1200x1200 dpi resolution on glossy photo paper. For just under $100, it’s not as feature-rich as other office-focused models - there’s no fax machine, and print quality isn’t quite as high as more expensive models on the market,
But for a solid all-round productivity enhancing printer for just shy of a hundred bucks, there’s a lot to like here. Especially as elsewhere we’re seeing the 8015e retail for around $120 even with a Black Friday discount.
Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4820: was
$250 Now $150 at Amazon
Save $100 Epson’s WorkForce Pro WF-4820 is a fully focused home-office printer for all small business needs, with many of the same features found in the 8015e. We’ve tested a number of printers from the WorkForce line-up, and they’ve all proved outstanding for print quality and reliability, with all earning 4+ stars in our reviews.
HP LaserJet M110we: was
$130 Now $80 at Best Buy
Save $50 If you’re only printing documents in black and white, this is one of the top laser printer deals we’ve spotted this Black Friday. It lacks some core features - there’s no ADF, for example - but HP’s M110we delivers a speedy 21ppm with a 150-sheet capacity, and is eligible for HP+.
Canon Pixma TS6420a: was
$130 Now $58 at Amazon
Save $72 The Canon Pixma TS6420a is a wireless three-in-one printer that offers print, scan, and copy functionality. Page tray capacity is a good 200 sheets, and there’s auto-duplex mode. For those who need to print photos, this printer supports glossy photo paper printing.
