This Black Friday mini PC deal might be the best we've seen for productivity - and it's under $300

Beelink Mini PC AMD Ryzen 7 5700U: Was $349 Now $279 at Amazon

Save 20% This Beelink SER5 PRO 5700U is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, which can support heavy workloads for business, and combined with the rest of its hardware, makes its suitable for multitasking, content creation, media playback, and even light gaming.

In the UK? Get the Beelink SER5 Pro for £328 (was £469) if you combine the Black Friday deal and coupon at Amazon

We've reviewed the Beelink SER models before, and we found them to be among the best Mini PC options you can buy today. That caught our eye when we spotted today's Amazon Black Friday deal on the SER5 Pro. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which has eight cores and 16 threads, capable of delivering clock speeds up to 4.3GHz.

Beelink claims the chip can handle heavy workloads for business, entertainment and even light gaming purposes. The rest of the hardware includes 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM, with dual channel slots that can be upgraded to a maximum of 64GB, as well as a 1TB M.2 SSD NVMe 2280, with support up to 2TB.

As for display compatibility, the Beelink Mini PC AMD Ryzen 7 5700U can support three 4K displays, great for those who need to multitask and require the utmost clarity, like content creators. The connections include one HDMI 2.0 port for 60HZ, one DisplayPort for 144Hz, and one USB Type-C for 120Hz.

On the connectivity front, it has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1GB LAN port. There's also three USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and speakers.

Similar deals

Blackview MP200: Was $600 Now $319 at Amazon

Save $281 with coupon The Blackview MP200 Mini-PC comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H chip that can reach clock speeds up to 4.5 GHz, with six cores and 12 threads. This makes processing smooth and stable under intense loads. It comes with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, which is perfect for use at work - and for gaming when you're off the clock too, thanks to the Intel UHD Graphics.

Acemagic AD08: Was $549 Now $400 at Amazon

Save $149 with coupon The Acemagic AD08 is replete with a stellar Intel i9 11900H, part of the chip maker's 11th generation lineup. It packs in 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock boost of 4.9GHz. What's more, the P core/E core hybrid architecture improves speed and efficiency for work tasks and entertainment. But we'd still strongly recommend choosing the AMD version over the 11th Gen Intel model.