This all-terrain rugged AI laptop is the perfect tool to fend off Skynet in the wild — Durabook's portable powerhouse has an Nvidia GPU and an antiquated VGA port as well

Durabook has upgraded its Z14I rugged laptop, which now comes with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors and an optional Nvidia RTX A500 GPU.

Available to buy now from the Durabook site, the new version has been tailored for intensive AI applications in the field, such as architecture, engineering, public safety, military, and construction.

Durabook suggests it can be used for activities like building design, crime scene analysis, and factory floor virtual assistants.

Nano SIM and eSIM

Built for extreme environments, the Z14I holds certifications like IP66 and MIL-STD-810H for resistance to drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, salt fog, altitude, freeze/thaw, humidity, explosive atmospheres, and temperature extremes. The Coolfinity fanless cooling system increases reliability and battery life, reaching up to 21.5 hours with dual batteries. It also supports hot-swapping batteries in the field.

Security features include a smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader, fingerprint scanner, and a 5MP infrared camera with a shutter for Windows Hello facial authentication. The Z14I also supports up to three storage drives - two removable quick-release NVMe PCIe SSDs and a SATA SSD to allow users to run RAID 0 and RAID 1 - and an expansion box for additional PCIe interfaces or storage configurations.

The Z14I boasts two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM), optional 4G LTE or 5G, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two RJ-45, two serial ports, HDMI, VGA, and ExpressCard 54. There’s also an optional dedicated GPS for location tracking.

The 14-inch Full HD DynaVue display provides up to 1,200 nits brightness for clear visibility in direct sunlight. The 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel offers four touch modes for various conditions.

In our review of the previous generation Durabook Z14I we gave the laptop four stars and described it as a built like a tank with plenty of customization options. This new version looks to take what was good about that laptop while upgrading it for use in an AI-first world.

“The next-generation Durabook Z14I enables anytime, anywhere AI,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “We’re entering a new era of AI PCs that will redefine the concept of a personal computer. AI is driving a more personalized, powerful experience, empowering users in both their personal and professional lives. As the world’s most powerful AI-ready, 14-inch fully rugged laptop, the Z14I is the ideal choice for mobile professionals who want to extend AI’s benefits to the field.”