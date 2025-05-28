The governance challenge: aligning AI with ESG priorities

The AI race is accelerating, with tech giants announcing multi-billion-dollar investments to supercharge computing power and infrastructure. From headline making supercomputer projects to record-setting data center expansions, the scale of ambition is unmatched.

This surge, supported by billions in investment from governments and corporations, has extended from advanced chipmaking to the expansion of high-powered data centers. The AI market has tripled in size over the past year alone and is expected to quadruple again by 2030.

Yet alongside the opportunity lies a growing complexity. AI brings with it a new wave of environmental, ethical, and operational challenges that organizations, particularly their boards, must confront with urgency. While the excitement around AI often focuses on what it can do, there is an equally critical question being: is it being done responsibly?

Board visibility and decision-making are becoming ever more important to navigate the opportunities and challenges.

But the challenge of keeping pace with AI’s rapid evolution while sustaining progress on long-term sustainability goals remains. Addressing this requires a governance approach that is both agile and strategic, capable of enabling quick decisions, without compromising ethical considerations. One that requires stronger alignment between technology, ESG targets, and long-term value creation.

Sorouch Kheradmand Social Links Navigation Global Head of Partner Sustainability at Schneider Electric.

AI – both part of the problem and the solution

AI is already testing the boundaries of many companies’ ESG strategies. We’ve already seen big corporations like the famous GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, Microsoft) struggling to manage the environmental impact of AI expansion, with some AI investments consuming millions of liters of water or gigawatts of power.

That said, organizations are also exploring how AI can actively support in reducing emissions through the additional capabilities it brings to the table.

Optimizing energy & asset utilization in data centers through AI driven workload and capacity distribution is one of the promising use cases AI bring to the table.

Greater visibility on current status and data-driven insights on sustainability projects with direct prioritization based on ROI and impact, is another one. For example, conversational AI tools designed to help business leaders see and interact with their energy and sustainability data. Tools like this allow companies to ask natural language questions about their energy use and sustainability projects, instantly generating prioritized recommendations to maximize carbon reduction and financial return.

These initiatives, among others, show that while AI presents new sustainability challenges, it can also be part of the solution. The central question for companies of all sizes is how to understand how AI can apply to their business model and operating models in a way that bring tangible business value, but also how that usage is meaningful with regards to the resource consumed for it, which are not yet part of the economic equation of AI business models for the time being, without losing eye on the longer term implications of AI.

Indeed, responsibly embracing its potential without compromising environmental targets or stakeholder trust is key. Maximizing it’s impact on workforce future proofing & ethical usage with regards to customers are others aspects to look into.

Boards have a central role to play in this balancing act. As stewards of long-term strategy, they are uniquely positioned to oversee the development of frameworks that can mitigate AI’s risks- while unlocking its potential to support sustainability goals.

However, this requires foresight, subject matter expertise, and adaptability to the sheer speed of evolution we see in the AI space, and hence an updated and adapted governance structures that is adapted to the pace of change.

Evolving board structures for effective AI Oversight

To manage AI’s risks and opportunities effectively, organizations need to evolve their own internal governance structures. One way companies are doing this is by including dedicated AI or technology oversight committees. These may be supported by panels of external advisors, futurists, ethicists, data scientists who help translate emerging risks into actionable insight.

Equally important is the distribution of responsibility across the board, ensuring that AI oversight doesn’t rest with a single function or team. Adapted executive compensation and well defined leading and lagging KPIs, tied to the outcomes and progress sought after are a good way to ensure the above.

Education is also a critical enabler here. Many board members (but also executives!) today are not technologists, and that’s entirely reasonable. However, in the context of AI’s growing influence on strategy, risk, and reputation, a baseline understanding of its capabilities and implications is now essential. Ongoing board & executive education, training programs, and engagement with research institutions or industry conferences will help bridge this gap and ensure AI oversight is both informed and effective, beyond the current hype seen in the market.

Another practical mechanism for improving oversight is the use of real-time metrics. Much like ESG dashboards that track emissions or water usage, similar systems should be developed for AI-related performance, ethics, and environmental impact. These tools can give board members a clearer view of how AI is evolving inside the business, whether it’s aligning with sustainability commitments or where interventions may be needed.

Empowering the ecosystem

Importantly, boards must also consider how AI’s effects ripple through their entire value chain, especially for large corporations aiming to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

Be it the need for resources the investment in AI will require; to the issues (including Sustainability related ones) companies will be enabled to solve with AI tools. Implications certainly do not limit themselves to the very company’s very own operations but go across. In this context, a company’s business ecosystem is a strategic resource giving access to expertise, applied knowledge, access to markets and customers, as well a common drive for mutual success, and should not be overlooked, but rather engaged and if possible embedded when making plans in order to reach objectives.

Building transparent, structured frameworks that boards & executives can look to when shaping responsible AI strategies inclusive of the whole value chain will help maximize outcomes and turn sustainability and AI from siloed priorities into shared ecosystem goals that can drive impact at scale.

Future proofing governance

In the end, the challenges AI presents are significant, and hence need to be anticipated for financial returns and impact maximization. The key lies in understanding the speed and scale at which technology evolves and responding with governance that is equally adaptive, in term of knowledge (or access to it), access to data and insights, and with strong frameworks to maximize value and mitigate risks across the value chain, with strong translation mechanisms into the business operations, including through executive compensation mechanisms.

Whether through dedicated oversight committees, external advisory panels, real-time performance dashboards, companies have the tools to lead responsibly. Boards that embrace this moment, investing in education, fostering cross-functional agility, and embedding sustainability at all levels-will be better positioned to harness AI for long-term impact, not just for short-term gains.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: effective AI governance is no longer optional. It is a fundamental requirement for preserving stakeholder trust, delivering on climate commitments, and ensuring that innovation serves the business together with people and the planet.

