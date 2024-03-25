The best Microsoft Teams accessory around might actually be your Apple AirPods

Your Microsoft Teams calls should soon be a lot more manageable whilst on the move due to a perhaps unexpected new ally,

The video conferencing platform has confirmed users will now be able to mute and unmute themselves when on a Microsoft Teams call using their Apple AirPods.

Users connected to their wireless earbuds will be able to directly control their audio feeds and mic via the devices - although it won't be available to everyone just yet.

Apple AirPods and Microsoft Teams

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the update says that Microsoft Teams will "now work(s) seamlessly" with Apple AirPods, apparently for the first time.

Microsoft adds that although the the same functionality is already available on iPhone with iOS 17, this will be the first time it is coming to Mac, specifically on models running macOS Sonoma.

The tool is also now supported on the new Teams for Mac app, meaning users will get the most up-to-date version of the service, wherever they are.

Having first been announced earlier this year, the feature is now listed as rolling out now, so users should be able to access it soon.

The news is the latest in a series of recent announcements concerning audio feeds on Microsoft Teams as the company looks to address what is clearly a growing concern for users.

This includes a recent addition allowing users to mute and unmute their audio simply by clicking the mic icon in the Windows taskbar (or by pressing the Windows logo key + Alt + K), which should in theory make it simpler to ensure your mic isn't accidentally on when it shouldn't be - but having such controls in such an obvious location might also put users at risk of an accidental click.

The platform also recently announced spatial audio would be coming to Microsoft Teams calls, make calls more immersive and bringing richer sound quality to users, helping to make meetings a much more pleasant experience all round.