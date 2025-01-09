Start the new year with Keeper- pay half off on the Personal and Family plan

The growing number of data breaches, hacks, phishing attacks, and the like, has demonstrated why password security is critical. But as more people start to realize that ‘1234’ is not a good password, more problems arise - how to think of distinct passwords for different services and where to keep all of them (certainly not in your head).

And here’s where Keeper comes in. As a powerful password management tool, Keeper eliminates the need to remember every single password or write them down somewhere unsafe (like on post-its or in Notepad apps), simplifying your life and giving you peace of mind.

And if we've got you interested in this ongoing offer, then for a limited time, you can enjoy 50% off Keeper’s Personal and Family Plans, so don’t wait, level up your digital security today without emptying your wallet.

Get 50% off Keeper Personal and Family plans For a short time, Keeper is offering its Personal plan at the price of a mere $1.46/month during the first year of use (for new customers). With it, you’re getting everything that an individual user looking for seamless password management across unlimited devices might need. Likewise, its Family plan is available at $3.13/month for the first 12 months after the purchase (for new customers as well), covering up to five users at the same time. It’s perfect for families seeking robust and shared password security

What do you get with Keeper's plans?

The Personal plan gets you:

unlimited passwords and passkeys

autofill for quick, secure logins

unlimited devices and sync across all of them

unrestricted secure password sharing

access via mobile app, web app, browser extension, and web vault

The Family plan gets you:

everything from the Personal plan

5 private vaults (one for each user)

10 GB of secure file storage

sharing of folders, records, and easy permissions management

And if you need something stronger, then you’ll like the Business Starter plan, which is currently available at a 30% discount and costs $7/month during the first year. Available for a minimum of five users, it adds shared team folders, user activity reporting, and a free family plan for every team member.

How to get started with Keeper

To gain access to these advanced features, simply visit Keeper’s offer page, select Personal or Family plan, per your preferences, and create your account (the discount applies to new customers only). Finally, download and install the Keeper app and/or browser extension and start securing your online presence.

And that’s it - now you’re ready to kick off your shoes and revel in the worry-free internet experience, courtesy of Keeper’s potent yet very affordable platform.