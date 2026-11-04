SpaceX reportedly offers to buy 418 homes near its AI facilities

Homeowners face a lawsuit withdrawal condition attached to reported purchase offers

Residents blame gas turbines for persistent noise and sleepless nights

SpaceX is reportedly seeking to purchase 418 homes in Colonial Hills, a Southaven neighbourhood close to its expanding artificial intelligence operations.

The properties stand close to a power station that supplies electricity to the company's computing facilities in the area.

The homes are near Colossus II, an artificial intelligence computing complex operated by MZX, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

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Home purchases tied to an ongoing noise dispute

MZX has informed residents that it requires additional property for company operations, while Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says some houses could accommodate incoming employees.

Real estate agents have reportedly contacted homeowners with purchase offers on behalf of the company, subject to conditions involving the litigation.

Reports say that homeowners must agree to withdraw from the pending lawsuit over gas turbine noise to qualify for the property buyout.

Residents involved in the lawsuit allege that turbine noise from nearby electricity facilities has seriously disrupted their everyday lives and sleep.

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Piano teacher Elizabeth Rose, who lives several miles away, says the persistent sound has repeatedly disturbed her sleep.

“It sounds like an airplane engine but it’s continuous, it’s incredibly loud. I’ve been woken up at 2am by it, I’ve been woken up at 3am by it. I sometimes have to just get away from it because it makes me so angry,” Rose said

Jason Haley, a plaintiff in the class action, also described persistent noise and difficulty sleeping inside his home.

“There’s a high-pitched hum and then another sound like an airplane over your house. It’s been so torturous I can’t sleep; I just leave the house or turn on some music until I fall asleep completely exhausted. It drives you insane. You also lose hope because you’re being ignored or dismissed. There’s no escape,” he said

“There’s a high-pitched hum,” said Jason Haley, a plaintiff who says the disturbance sometimes forces him to leave his house at night.

The complaints concern Colossus I and II, where residents have also raised allegations about air pollution and turbines operating without necessary permits.

SpaceX has said it intends to remove the unauthorized turbines within one year, as a 1.2-gigawatt power station becomes operational.

SpaceX disputes complaints as residents consider offers

The company rejects the allegations and says it has taken measures intended to reduce disruption around the facilities.

Those steps reportedly include lowering power output and installing sound barriers to limit noise reaching surrounding residential properties.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite says municipal monitoring has not registered noise exceeding Southaven's 70-decibel legal threshold.

However, some specialists warn that sustained exposure to sound levels around 50 decibels could still affect human health.

Residents have reacted differently to the development, with some accepting the company's purchase offers while others continue opposing its industrial operations.

Musselwhite has rejected suggestions that the purchases would turn Colonial Hills into a neighbourhood dominated by one employer.

He says the company intends to provide accommodation for employees while helping residents who consider the nearby industrial development disruptive.

Via Tom's Hardware

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