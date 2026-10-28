Mississippi regulators say three SpaceXAI sites began work without required stormwater permits

SpaceXAI could face $6.1 million in penalties across three Mississippi sites

State officials are seeking daily penalties of up to $25,000

Elon Musk's SpaceXAI faces potential penalties reaching $6.1 million after Mississippi regulators identified alleged construction permit violations involving three data center facilities in the state.

State environmental authorities claim construction activities began before the company obtained the necessary stormwater authorization, exposing its subsidiary to substantial financial penalties.

It is now seeking penalties of up to $25,000 daily, with the company's preliminary financial exposure calculated across all three affected facilities.

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Three Mississippi data centers face regulatory scrutiny

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued the enforcement notice to MZX Tech LLC, a subsidiary responsible for the company's local infrastructure.

The affected facilities include Macrohard and Macroharder, both already operational, while construction continues at a third computing complex known as Minihard.

Although the three facilities support operations around Memphis, Tennessee, their locations across the state boundary place them under Mississippi's environmental regulations.

A fourth computing facility sits within Memphis itself, where the company began developing its artificial intelligence infrastructure during 2024.

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The alleged violations were disclosed through a regulatory filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the company's financial reporting.

SpaceXAI confirmed that it is cooperating with state environmental officials and discussing a possible settlement covering the alleged violations at all three locations.

The proposed arrangement would consolidate the regulatory matters into one agreement, although the company has not disclosed any finalized settlement terms.

Separate lawsuit challenges gas turbine operations

Beyond the construction allegations, SpaceXAI faces another legal challenge concerning gas turbines used to generate electricity at its Southaven facility in Mississippi.

The NAACP alleges that the company constructed and operated the power generation installation without securing environmental permits required under federal and state regulations.

The organization is seeking financial penalties and an injunction restricting turbine operations, arguing that the company's activities violated federal air pollution legislation.

Federal government lawyers attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, maintaining that the requested penalties and operational restrictions could threaten economic and national security interests.

However, US District Judge Debra Brown rejected that intervention, determining that federal enforcement responsibilities did not grant unrestricted authority over environmental litigation.

"The EPA’s role as a primary enforcer of the Clean Air Act does not mean that the federal government retains complete control over all Clean Air Act litigation," said Brown.

The decision permits the NAACP's lawsuit to continue without establishing whether the company's turbine operations breached the environmental requirements cited by the organization.

Mississippi has previously penalized developers for construction without stormwater permits, including Complete Oil Field Disposal, which received a $4,200 sanction in August 2024.

In February 2025, JS LLC was fined $10,200 after regulators identified unauthorized construction affecting approximately 10.44 acres.

SpaceXAI has faced separate environmental scrutiny over its Memphis power generation, removing 20 generators and obtaining permits for another 15 following complaints about unauthorized operations.

The company's potential $6.1 million liability across three Mississippi sites remains unresolved, with regulators still discussing a possible settlement.

Via DCD

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