TikTok could require 4 gigawatts of computing capacity by the early 2030s

Oracle remains TikTok's primary American cloud provider despite expansion plans

TikTok's growing AI ambitions could increase demand for computing infrastructure

A potential requirement for 4 gigawatts of computing power has prompted TikTok's American business to investigate additional infrastructure arrangements beyond its current resources.

The company has reportedly contacted potential suppliers about future capacity, although its existing partnership with Oracle remains central to American operations.

TikTok has denied any suggestion of an impending replacement, maintaining that its principal cloud services remain the same.

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A massive computing requirement raises supplier questions

“Oracle will continue to be our primary cloud infrastructure provider,” said a TikTok spokesperson.

However, the company did not disclose whether it intends to obtain the additional computing capacity from other providers.

The proposed expansion concerns computing resources that TikTok might need during the early 2030s, rather than capacity already secured through contractual agreements.

According to CNBC, two sources familiar with TikTok's infrastructure discussions confirmed that the company was exploring opportunities to secure additional computing capacity.

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One source estimated that TikTok could require approximately 4 gigawatts by the early 2030s, although potential suppliers and agreements remain undisclosed.

The reported scale comes amid increasing demand for electricity and computing equipment as companies develop more resource-intensive artificial intelligence systems.

TikTok's American business already depends heavily on Oracle, whose cloud operations generally use data center buildings leased from third parties.

That arrangement allows Oracle to provide computing services without necessarily owning the physical facilities containing the servers and supporting electrical equipment.

Machine learning ambitions add another dimension

Beyond operating its social media platform, TikTok is recruiting specialists to develop artificial intelligence applications that could require additional processing infrastructure.

Several vacancies advertised by its American organization concern machine learning, while another describes work involving sophisticated AI models and automated content creation.

The latter position concerns a commercial AI offering designed for business customers, involving model inference and software capable of generating creative material.

These recruitment activities establish ongoing technical development, although the company has not connected individual projects to its reported multigigawatt infrastructure requirement.

TikTok's American operations also face specific computing responsibilities arising from changes to the platform's ownership and handling of domestic user information.

Established in 2026, TikTok USDS Joint Venture followed an executive order from President Donald Trump requiring changes to ByteDance's American ownership arrangements.

ByteDance retained 19.9% of the resulting enterprise, while Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX became managing investors with individual ownership stakes of 15%.

Additional financial backing came from Michael Dell's family investment office, which joined the ownership arrangement following the restructuring of TikTok's American business.

In January, the company announced that its recommendation algorithm would undergo domestic training and evaluation using information collected from users in America.

Oracle was designated to host the algorithm within its American cloud infrastructure, giving the provider an established role in handling TikTok's recommendation technology.

The company has not specified whether its potential 4-gigawatt expansion would support these algorithmic operations, commercial AI development, or other computing requirements.

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