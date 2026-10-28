Amazon warns engineers just using more AI doesn't make them more productive, says they should avoid tokenmaxxing

Amazon urges developers not to blindly focus on AI tool usage

The era of the "Renaissance Developer" using all kinds of AI is here

It also urges workers to shun tokenmaxxing, and focus on building a deeper connection with customers

Amazon has told its engineers to look beyond simply using AI to ensure their work gets done, and focus instead on the results of their labor.

In a memo sent to its workforce, the company warned against using “deeply flawed” metrics such as AI token usage or code generation as a measure of team success.

It also cautioned against workers chasing "tokenmaxxing", noting how, "our most prolific engineers have demonstrated that neither the developer role nor their output is defined by the use of AI."

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The age of the "Renaissance Developer"

The memo, written by Terk Terkowitz, Amazon VP/Distinguished Engineer, Worldwide, and entitled "An update from Amazon engineering leadership on the role of the developer in the age of AI", signaled the apparent beginning of a new era in how the company defines its workers in the age of AI.

This includes the age of the "Renaissance Developer", who is able to blend AI tools with human judgment and domain expertise "to build entirely new things".

"AI is changing the work of software engineering both more quickly and more fundamentally than these previous trends," Terkowitz noted. "What it means to be a software engineer, and what software engineering even is, is changing quickly and durably."

What this means for Amazon's workers is a focus on "on what is not changing as we evolved the SDE (Software Development Engineers) roles".

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This will mean a move away from "deeply flawed" metrics such as token usage or adoption of AI tools, and more focus on the impact on customers, businesses and teams.

The memo urges managers and division heads to make sure that there is "sufficient understanding" among their teams about the benefits AI tools can bring, and told workers to ensure they become "deeply connected" to their customers in order to gain a deeper knowledge of what they really need from Amazon.

"Despite the speed of change, we believe that it is still early. We all need to embrace this change and take the time to learn, or we risk being left behind," Terkowitz concluded.

“We’re just seeing the beginning of AI’s effect on software engineering. While we have a vision for what the future looks like, there’s a lot that’s still emerging. We are certain that whatever future best practices are, AI will be at the center of software engineering practice.”

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