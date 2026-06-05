Someone is impersonating our business: 5 ways to fight digital squatting

A couple of years ago, someone searching for our company found a website that looked like ours, used a version of our name, and sold proxies we had nothing to do with.

The impersonators were already operating before we rebranded from Smartproxy to Decodo in April 2025.

They registered smartproxy.org and smartproxy.cn to catch the traffic searching for the original domain name, and the rebrand gave them an even larger pool of people who had not heard about the change.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Vaidotas Juknys Social Links Navigation CEO at Decodo.

In 2025, the World Intellectual Property Organization handled 6,282 domain name disputes, a record for the organization. Cybersquatting cases have risen 68% since 2020.

Digital squatting now moves money, steals login credentials, and pulls customers toward infrastructure tied to cybercrime. Here are five things we did, and five things any business can do, when someone copies your brand.

What digital squatting is, and why cases keep climbing

Digital squatting means registering or using a domain name in bad faith to profit from someone else's trademark. A bad actor registers a domain close to an established brand, then uses it to intercept traffic, collect payments for services they never deliver, harvest login credentials, or push malware. Most victims find out only after their money disappears.

Squatting comes in a few common forms:

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Typosquatting registers misspellings of popular domains, such as gooogle.com instead of google.com;

2. Combosquatting adds a keyword to a real brand name, producing domains like brand-login.com or brand-deals.com;

3. TLD squatting takes the same brand name across .org, .net, .io, and .ai;

4. Homograph attacks swap in visually identical characters from other alphabets, like a Cyrillic "а" for a Latin "a".

When it happened to us

We met digital squatting as the target, not the observer. We operated as Smartproxy for seven years, and over that time, the name picked up enough recognition for impersonators to want it. They registered .org and .cn, domains with no connection to our company, our infrastructure, or our team. The site copies a version of our former name and sells proxies we have nothing to do with, catching traffic from people who searched for Smartproxy.

The squatting also shaped how we could operate in China. The obvious domains were already taken, so before the rebrand, we had to run our China presence under a separate name, smartdaili.cn. A customer in that market searching for the brand could land on an impostor site first.

The rebrand to Decodo did not end the problem. It added a fresh group of people who knew the old name and never heard about the change, which is exactly who the lookalike domains target. The harm reached real customers, and we saw it in their complaints to us.

Trustpilot reviews describe people who paid the lookalike sites, sent irreversible cryptocurrency payments, received poor support, and got low-quality service under a name they trusted.

What the Proxyway research found

The case changed shape when researchers tested the impersonator's product directly. The independent researchers have purchased a standard weekly unlimited residential plan on smartproxy.org, the same product any retail buyer can get, and measured where its traffic actually exited. The method is one any paying customer could repeat, which is part of why the result carries weight.

Proxyway sent roughly 6.96 million HTTP requests through the plan across one week, with each request landing on an endpoint that logged the exit IP address. After removing duplicates, the pool showed 2,023,029 unique IPs, of which 2,019,488 were IPv4, and 3,541 were IPv6. The success rate sat at 90.25%, in line with what the service advertised.

To find where those IPs came from, Proxyway compared the pool against a reference dataset of 16,192,293 verified IPIDEA exit nodes, observed over the 30 days ending January 29, 2026. Antoine Vastel, VP of Research at DataDome, built that dataset by routing traffic through IPIDEA endpoints himself and confirming each address as a working exit node, rather than relying on marketing claims. IPIDEA is the residential proxy network that Google's Threat Intelligence Group disrupted back in January.

The comparison surfaced 773,087 IPs present in both pools. That figure equals 38.21% of the smartproxy.org pool and 4.77% of the IPIDEA dataset. The numbers sit in the table below: