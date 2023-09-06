Zoom CEO calls for further probes into Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is no longer part of M365, but only in Europe
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan is urging regulatory agencies across the world to carry out their own investigations into Microsoft’s video conferencing platform following the results of an EU probe.
After months of slow progress, the European Union’s investigation finally delivered the results that many rival companies were hoping for, causing the company to remove Teams from its Microsoft 365 bundle across the European Economic Area and Switzerland.
However Bloomberg reports that for many, including Yuan, this geographically restricted change has not been enough.
Microsoft Teams EU antitrust case
Customers in the EEA and Switzerland now pay several euros less for the package of office software thanks to the removal of Teams, with those wanting to access the video conferencing software having to pay an additional fee.
Separating the app from the preconfigured bundle is precisely the result that companies like Zoom were hoping for, but when asked at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference about the change, Zoom’s Yuan said: “You should ask this question to the FTC as well.”
The Federal Trade Commission is the US equivalent of the European Commission, Europe’s primary body for reviewing antitrust cases and the one that’s responsible for the latest Microsoft changes. We asked the FTC whether it had plans to carry out its own investigation, but we did not immediately receive a reply.
Microsoft isn’t the only company that bundles its video conferencing software in with its other services - Google Meet forms part of the Google Workspace package that many other businesses use.
However Microsoft might just be the hottest topic of debate this year, following numerous other complaints including how difficult it is for cloud customers to change providers thanks to technical limitations and costs.
Microsoft has not yet responded to TechRadar Pro’s request for comment on its latest European changes and whether it may make similar changes globally.
More on Microsoft from TechRadar Pro
- Got some spare cash now you’re not paying for Teams? Spend it on the best AI tools to save your employees crucial time
- We've also rounded up the best online collaboration software
- Google Chat is no longer going to fight Microsoft Teams and Slack
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Allisa James