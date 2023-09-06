Zoom CEO calls for further probes into Microsoft Teams

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan is urging regulatory agencies across the world to carry out their own investigations into Microsoft’s video conferencing platform following the results of an EU probe.

After months of slow progress, the European Union’s investigation finally delivered the results that many rival companies were hoping for, causing the company to remove Teams from its Microsoft 365 bundle across the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

However Bloomberg reports that for many, including Yuan, this geographically restricted change has not been enough.

Microsoft Teams EU antitrust case

Customers in the EEA and Switzerland now pay several euros less for the package of office software thanks to the removal of Teams, with those wanting to access the video conferencing software having to pay an additional fee.

Separating the app from the preconfigured bundle is precisely the result that companies like Zoom were hoping for, but when asked at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference about the change, Zoom’s Yuan said: “You should ask this question to the FTC as well.”

The Federal Trade Commission is the US equivalent of the European Commission, Europe’s primary body for reviewing antitrust cases and the one that’s responsible for the latest Microsoft changes. We asked the FTC whether it had plans to carry out its own investigation, but we did not immediately receive a reply.

Microsoft isn’t the only company that bundles its video conferencing software in with its other services - Google Meet forms part of the Google Workspace package that many other businesses use.

However Microsoft might just be the hottest topic of debate this year, following numerous other complaints including how difficult it is for cloud customers to change providers thanks to technical limitations and costs.

Microsoft has not yet responded to TechRadar Pro’s request for comment on its latest European changes and whether it may make similar changes globally.