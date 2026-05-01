'Zombie Tech continues to haunt UK networks': Decade-old vulnerabilities fuel 67 million attacks, exposing outdated, insecure systems across organisations nationwide
News
By Efosa Udinmwen published
An old Hikvision camera vulnerability remains surprisingly exploitable
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Decade-old vulnerabilities still drive millions of attacks across UK networks
- Hackers prefer easy targets left open by outdated, unpatched systems
- AI-driven scans expose weak networks at unprecedented speed and scale
Across the United Kingdom, thousands of organisations continue operating computer systems with security holes that were first identified over ten years ago.
Cybercriminals are taking full advantage of this negligence, launching relentless waves of attacks against these unprotected entry points.
SonicWall's 2025 UK cyber threat data claims a single vulnerability in widely deployed Hikvision IP cameras accounted for 67 million attack attempts nationwide, about 20% of all major intrusions detected across British networks during the entire year.Article continues below