Yubico and Intercede team up to offer passwordless login for all enterprises

Intercede has announced a partnership with security key maker Yubico in the hope of making passwordless login available to all businesses.

The identity management firm said that it was launching a solution for Enterprise Managed FIDO Authentication, with the company's MFA software being used in conjunction with YubiKeys to replace passwords, PKI and Windows Hello for Business.

Intercede notes that since Windows is so widespread throughout the business world, many are using different methods to login to the OS, and they differ in their security, convenience and cost. But it believes that Enterprise Managed FIDO with YubiKeys will allow organizations to centralize all their logins.

Passwordless for all

Derek Hanson of Yubico said, "we’re pleased to partner with Intercede on its new solution to make the log-on process more secure and streamlined, authentication," adding that, "With the cyber threat landscape continuing to evolve rapidly, solutions that benefit from the use of FIDO credentials are more critical than ever."

Intercede believes that its reach into a wide variety of sectors, both public and private, means that FIDO authentication will now be more attainable for organizations across the board.

“Until now, this level of authentication was the preserve of the largest enterprises and public administrations who can afford to invest in complex PKI-based solutions," said Intercede CPO Allen Storey.

"This new solution brings the benefits of secure and simple FIDO authentication to the Enterprise, regardless as to whether the organization is using on-premise, desktop, cloud or different versions of Windows."

The FIDO Alliance is a cross-industry association that governs the standards for passkeys, the passwordless credential system. It makes use of pairs of cryptographic keys, one public and one private, which when combined, grant the user access. No one know what the private key is, not even the user, so it is resistant to phishing.

Typically, in the consumer domain, all that is needed for the user to authenticate their passkeys on smart devices is their fingerprint, face, or PIN. Scanning a QR code is also an option on desktops and laptops. In Intercede's new solution, though, a YubiKey security key is used as the authentication method.