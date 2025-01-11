No, this is not a new Trashcan Mac Pro: Mac Mini-inspired desktop hybrid NAS sees daylight

Orico's MiniTower turns your Mac Mini M4 into a hybrid NAS

HDD, SSD, SD 3.0 and USB 3.2 slots and ports for data capacity

Also includes RAID 0 and 1 support for data backups

The ORICO MiniTower is a new hybrid storage solution designed for Mac Mini M4 users, essentially turning one into a NAS device.

Clad in brushed aluminum with a silver finish, the MiniTower appears sleek and polished with a minimalist ORICO logo on the top lid.

It supports up to 48TB in HDD space, plus a single 8TB SSD, alongside 10Gbps USB 3.2 and SD 3.0 ports to extend storage capacity.

Orico MiniTower for Mac Minis

The MiniTower, set to retail for $139.99, is designed to accommodate both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, with accessible slots beneath its detachable top cover.

This device features a high-speed SSD zone with dual-protocol M.2 SSDs for smooth editing and fast software loading.

This hybrid approach allows for the separation of frequently accessed "hot" data and long-term "cold" data, reducing wear on hard drives while benefiting from the fast read and write speeds of SSDs.

For backups, the device supports flexible RAID configurations, including RAID 0 and RAID 1, or a standard non-RAID setup for those preferring straightforward storage management.

The MiniTower gives the Mac Mini several new ports. At the front, the device includes an SD 3.0 slot, two USB-A ports for peripherals like keyboards and mice, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The rear adds an RJ45 Ethernet port and a USB 3.2 10Gbps for high-speed data transfer, plus a dedicated power input.

Underneath is a built-in silent fan, complemented by strategically placed vents, including a rear vertical vent and bottom ventilation, ensuring consistent heat dissipation.