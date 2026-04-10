No, Elon Musk doesn't want to give you a $5,000 tax refund — it's a scam, here's what to look out for
Peak tax season means more scams
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- Cofense uncovers IRS‑themed crypto scam with Elon Musk
- Fake IRS emails steal personal and banking data
- Victims lured into bogus “Dogecoin Initiative” requiring Bitcoin payments
Security researchers from Cofense have uncovered a new cryptocurrency scam that combines Elon Musk with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The US is in peak tax season, which also means IRS-themed scams are reaching their zenith, and as with most fraud campaigns, this one also starts with an email.
Designed to look as if it were from the IRS, the email tells the recipient they’ve been selected to receive a $5,000 financial injection, courtesy of none other than Elon Musk.Article continues below