Cofense uncovers IRS‑themed crypto scam with Elon Musk

Fake IRS emails steal personal and banking data

Victims lured into bogus “Dogecoin Initiative” requiring Bitcoin payments

Security researchers from Cofense have uncovered a new cryptocurrency scam that combines Elon Musk with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The US is in peak tax season, which also means IRS-themed scams are reaching their zenith, and as with most fraud campaigns, this one also starts with an email.

Designed to look as if it were from the IRS, the email tells the recipient they’ve been selected to receive a $5,000 financial injection, courtesy of none other than Elon Musk.

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