Google wants to give IT admins more control over what Chrome extensions you use at work

Google’s Chrome Web Store for Enterprise has been made available

It’s free to use for Chrome Enterprise Core and Premium users

Two new features are coming later in 2025

Google’s Chrome Web Store for Enterprises has officially launched, meaning company IT admins are about to have much more control over the type of browser extensions employees can access.

First teased back in October 2024, the new Enterprise-destined Chrome Web Store allows organizations to curate lists of pre-approved Chrome extensions for their workers to help reduce the risks associated with malicious extensions.

Tools built into the admin controls will display disk scores for extensions to provide additional visibility into the potential risks.

Chrome Enterprise Web Store

The feature relies on Google’s security operations (SecOps) tools to offer real-time telemetry and risk scoring, providing IT admins with detailed insights into extension usage and more, but risk scores are provided by third-party platform spin.AI.

“By providing greater control, visibility, and security, Google is committed to empowering businesses to harness the full potential of Chrome extensions while safeguarding their critical assets," Chrome Web Store & Extensions Product Manager Hafsah Ismail and Chrome Enterprise Product Manager Maxime Martin wrote in the announcement.

Hafsah and Martin summarized the benefits, which include simplified access, enhanced security, increased productivity, customizable interface, and more transparency.

The company-specific Web Stores will also feature company branding, including logos, imagery, and announcements, allowing enterprises further customization of their employee experiences.

Besides the ability to curate pre-approved lists, admins will also be able to remotely remove extensions from users’ systems in an update later this year. Another update arriving this year will let Enterprise admins look forward to customer block messages on extension detail pages. Google hopes this will reduce end-user requests to IT.

The new Chrome Web Store is available free of charge to Chrome Enterprise Core and Chrome Enterprise Premium users.