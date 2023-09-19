Google Chrome teases full tracking protection tool to keep users protected

Google is reportedly working on a new ‘Tracking Protection’ section to the Settings menu in Chrome to help users more easily navigate a variety of tools designed to help protect them against web tracking.

The news comes from Windows Insider , which claims to have spotted clues about the upcoming update in Chromium code commits.

Most notably, the company looks to be working on new protection features against third-party cookie domain tracking to help users of the popular browser stop advertisers from following them across websites.

Chrome security boost

Windows Insider has suggested that a toggle to protect users against third-party cookie domain tracking could be housed inside the new Tracking Protection section.

It sounds as if Google wants to simplify the control that users have over protecting their online footprints by creating different modes.

Many users might find themselves in the ‘Standard’ mode, where Chrome stops some third-party cookies but still allows sites to track online behavior to create the best blend to allow sites to continue to work as they were intended. A ‘Custom’ mode allows users to manually tweak how the browser behaves, at the risk of losing some site functionality.

While many of these features aren’t exactly new, up until now Chrome users have had to hunt down the right settings. Launching a new section dedicated to these types of controls can only be good news.

However, Google still isn’t out of the woods about a new API that it has dreamt up, which will allow servers to “evaluate the authenticity of the device” in order to gain access to a site. The DRM-like API has been slammed by many other major browser developers. Another handful of APIs designed to replace third-party cookies are also rolling out, but these have been somewhat less controversial.

