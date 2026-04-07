'By combining trusted platforms with legitimate tools, the threat actor reduces visibility and increases the likelihood of successful execution': Microsoft warns WhatsApp users to exercise extra caution — or pay the price
WhatsApp malware campaign delivers VBS scripts and MSI files
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- WhatsApp files deliver VBS malware that silently installs and gains full control
- Hidden folders and renamed Windows tools let attackers blend into normal operations
- Malware retrieves secondary scripts from trusted cloud services to avoid detection
Microsoft has identified a multi-stage malware campaign that uses WhatsApp to deliver Visual Basic Script (VBS) files and exploits the trust users place in familiar messaging platforms.
Attackers send files that appear harmless through WhatsApp, but opening them triggers a silent installation that grants hidden system control to adversaries.
Once executed, the scripts create concealed folders under C:\ProgramData and drop renamed versions of legitimate Windows utilities, such as curl.exe renamed to netapi.dll and bitsadmin.exe renamed to sc.exe.Article continues below