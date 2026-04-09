Breach exposes sensitive LAPD files stored in city attorney system
However the files have since been removed
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Hackers breached LA City Attorney’s Office systems
- 337,000 LAPD files stolen, including personnel and internal affairs data
- Group “World Leaks” published archive, later removed
Cybercriminals have reportedly broken into the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and stolen sensitive data belonging to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LA Times reported of “a trove of sensitive Los Angeles police records”, including officer personnel files and documents from Internal Affairs investigations, having been nabbed by cybercrooks.
Around 337,000 files measuring 7.7 terabytes were reportedly accessed, which also included disciplinary histories and misconduct complaints, discovery documents from civil litigation cases, personal health information of officers, and witness interviews from criminal investigations.Article continues below
World Leaks
The LAPD released a brief statement confirming the findings, noting, “LAPD is aware of an incident within the LA City Attorney's Office, where unauthorized individuals gained access to a digital storage system. The digital storage contained discovery documents from previously adjudicated or settled LAPD civil litigation cases. The breach does not involve any LAPD systems or networks,&rdquo