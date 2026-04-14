‘Authorities can ask them to hand over data’: Report claims over 80% of Europeans don’t trust US and Chinese businesses to handle their data – Europe is desperate for homegrown AI, cloud, and telecoms as the rift with the US grows
Europeans don't trust US and Chinese tech companies
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- 8 in 10 Europeans say they don't trust US or Chinese data handling
- Europeans are more likely to trust their own government over foreign firms
- The desire for homegrown alternatives is rising
Over 8 in 10 Europeans don’t trust US or Chinese tech firms to handle their data appropriately, a new Politico European Pulsepoll has found.
European distrust of Chinese tech and businesses is longstanding, largely due to fears that the Chinese government could compel companies to hand over user data for nefarious purposes.
But the same sentiment has grown for US tech companies, leading Europeans to seek out domestic alternatives to software typically dominated by American companies.Article continues below