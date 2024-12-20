Save big on premium password security this holiday season with NordPass

In today’s Wild West of the Internet, passwords are the first line of everyone’s defense. But it’s often difficult to keep track of all of them for various services, apps, and platforms, as much as it is to think of new ones all the time, and complex enough at that. A password manager can help you with just that.

This holiday season, NordPass is in a gift-giving mood and is making it easier and cheaper than ever to protect your digital life. With discounts on Premium, Family, and Business Plans, you can now secure anything from personal accounts to company credentials - at a fraction of the usual cost.

Grab this deal Specifically, between now, and January 8, 2025, NordPass is offering exclusive deals on its three subscription options, including: Premium Plan: 56% off + 3 extra months, starting at $1.29/€1.29 Family Plan: 53% off, starting at $2.79/€2.79 Business Plans: 30% off 1-year and 2-year plans To claim your holiday discount, just visit the offer page, choose your preferred plan, subscribe, download your app(s), and start using NordPass.

Why opt for NordPass?

NordPass is more than just a smart choice for password management, taking the hassle out of remembering and securing your digital keys. In fact, it brings other useful capabilities to the table, including advanced encryption, a user-friendly dashboard, and support for multiple devices.

The specific extras you’re bound to love include support for direct time-based one-time password (TOTP) creation, simplified two-factor authentication, AI-powered autofill, email masking, password health insights, data breach monitoring, zero-knowledge encryption, seamless syncing, and more - depending on the selected plan.

Designed for everyone, from tech experts to novices, NordPass has a solution for any user group - with a 30-day money-back guarantee thrown in, just in case it doesn’t work out.

The Premium plan is ideal for individuals who need top-tier yet budget-friendly security. The Family plan enables secure password management for up to six household members. Finally, business plans empower your team with features like role-based folder sharing and company-wide settings.