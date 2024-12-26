Samsung pulls curtains on classified operation called Project Infinity, where teams compete relentlessly to improve security on billions of Galaxy phones

Project Infinity and Mobile Security Rewards Program bolster Samsung's security strategy

Red, Blue, and Purple teams safeguard Galaxy devices from cyber threats

CTI task force scours the Dark Web to prevent device breaches

Samsung has always prioritized security for its Galaxy smartphones, and with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, it promised an unprecedented seven years of mobile security updates.

Behind this extended protection lies a secretive and highly specialized security initiative known as Project Infinity - but Samsung has now lifted the veil and provided some details about the project.

Project Infinity comprises multiple task forces which ensure that the billions of Galaxy smartphone users worldwide are protected from the ever-growing threat of cybercrime.

The invisible guardians of Galaxy devices

At the core of Project Infinity are three distinct teams, Red, Blue, and Purple, alongside a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) taskforce. These groups operate globally in countries such as Vietnam, Poland, and Brazil, working in the shadows to prevent and mitigate cyberattacks.

Each team has a specific role, from proactive threat detection to creating and deploying defensive measures. Their work is largely invisible to the public, only surfacing when you receive a security patch on your device.

The CTI task force specializes in identifying potential cyber threats, ensuring that hackers can’t exploit vulnerabilities in Galaxy devices. The team scours the Deep Web and Dark Web, looking for signs of illicit activity, from malware to stolen data.

By analyzing system behaviors, such as unusual data requests or suspicious network traffic, the team can identify and neutralize threats, while collaborating with other departments to roll out security updates.

“Occasionally, we engage in security research by simulating real-world transactions," noted Justin Choi, Vice President and Head of the Security Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"We closely monitor forums and marketplaces for mentions of zero-day or N-day exploits targeting Galaxy devices, as well as any leaked intelligence that could potentially serve as an entry point for system infiltration.”

Samsung’s security operation is modeled on military-style tactics, with the Red and Blue teams simulating attacks and defenses, respectively.

Through techniques like "fuzzing," which involves throwing random data at software, they can find hidden vulnerabilities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Blue team works tirelessly to develop and implement patches that protect against these vulnerabilities.

The Purple team combines the expertise of both Red and Blue teams, focusing on critical areas of Galaxy’s security infrastructure. They also work with external security researchers to ensure no potential weak spot goes unnoticed.